Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: Champions 2022 collection, Event pass, Battlepass, and more details

As confirmed by Riot Games, Valorant enthusiasts all over the world can expect Episode 5 Act 2 to arrive in a few hours. Although players won't be experiencing a brand new map or Agent in the upcoming Patch 5.04, they will be introduced to the latest Battlepass, new skin collections, and a variety of in-game changes.

According to Riot Games, Episode 5 Act 2 will arrive on August 23. Following past trends, the update that will introduce the new Act will arrive in each region at a particular time. Prior to the update's release, players will experience server downtime, the timing of which also varies with each region.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 will not feature any new Agent or map changes

Riot Games plans to commemorate the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 tournament with a Champions 2022 Event Pass. This rewards players with in-game cosmetics and Radianite Points (RP) at the cost of XP.

The upcoming Act will also witness the release of the Champions 2022 collection, which features a Phantom, Butterfly Knife, and more accessories. Here are all the new features and items that Valorant players all over the world can look forward to with the arrival of Episode 5 Act 2:

Champions 2022 collection

Riot Games took the world by surprise when they introduced the Champions 2021 Vandal and Karambit to commemorate the success of their first annual tournament circuit in 2021.

In a similar fashion, the game's developers have announced the arrival of a Champions 2022 collection, which will feature a Phantom and Butterfly Knife, both of which are draped in exquisite animations. The skin collection will also feature a player card, gun buddy, and a spray.

Similar to Champions 2021, 50% of the upcoming collection's proceeds will go to the teams competing in Valorant Champions 2022.

The Champions 2022 collection will be available in the store from August 23 to September 21 at 2.00 pm PDT/ 2.30 am IST. Players will have the option to either purchase the entire bundle for 6265 VP or buy each of its contents separately.

Champions 2022 Event Pass

In addition to the Champions 2022 skin collection, a new Event Pass will make its way to the game, allowing players to get their hands on a ton of free cosmetics. The Champions 2022 Event Pass will feature seven tiers of events that players have to complete by earning XP.

Upon completion, players will receive one spray, one player card, two player titles, one gun buddy, and twenty Radiante Points. Here are all the items that will be featured in the free Event Pass:

Level 1 - “Jett Diff” Spray

Level 2 - “Gamer” Title

Level 3 - 10 Radianite Points

Level 4 - “NICE!” Player Card

Level 5 - “Potato” Title

Level 6 - 10 Radianite Points

Level 7 - “Champions 2022 Dad Hat” Buddy

Players will have from August 23 to September 21 at 2.00 pm PDT/ 2.30 am IST to complete the Event Pass before it expires.

Battlepass

One of the most exciting components of each Valorant Act is its Battlepass. Packed with 55 tiers of rewards, the Battlepass is the most efficient way for players to collect weapon cosmetics at a relatively low price.

Similar to previous Acts, the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass will feature three new skin collections: Immortalized, Piedra del Sol, and Premiere Collision. In addition to this, players can redeem up to ten different gun buddies, 13 player cards, 17 sprays, and 160 Radianite Points (RP).

Players must purchase the Battlepass for 1000 VP to unlock its contents. The Battlepass will also feature a few free items, so players who do not purchase the Battlepass don't miss out on some exclusive content.

New features

Episode 5 Act 2 will be released with Patch 5.04, which is expected to bring about a few quality-of-life changes to the game. Once the update is deployed, players will have the option to:

Select a custom crosshair

Independently tune horizontal and vertical crosshair lines

Copy spectating player's crosshair settings by typing a chat command

Riot Games have also increased the number of crosshair profile slots from 10 to 15

Apart from these changes, Valorant's global audience can also expect a few bug fixes. One of the most significant fixes involves Yoru's Gatecrash ability leaving floor markers in incorrect locations. Players will have around two months to enjoy the current Act and prepare for the next one.

Edited by Danyal Arabi