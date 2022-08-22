Riot Games releases Valorant Champions 2022 official theme song "Fire Again" ft. Ashnikko

As Valorant enthusiasts from all over the world eagerly wait for Champions 2022 to commence, Riot Games has released the official anthem for the tournament titled, Fire Again ft. Ashnikko.

Riot Games are no strangers to hyping up their audience, as the Champions 2021 and various editions of League of Legends Worlds have been promoted in similar fashion to great success. Featuring American hip hop artist Ashton Nicole "Ashnikko" Casey, Fire Again was designed as an anthem that will intensifty the hype for the upcoming Champions 2022, similar to the 'Die for You' anthem back in VCT 2021.

Undoubtedly, Valorant Champions 2022 is one of the most prestigious events in Riot Games' esports calendar. The tournament, which will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, between August 31 and September 18, will host sixteen of the best Valorant teams in the world as they compete for the ultimate title.

Valorant explores the concept of multiple realities with Fire Again ft. Ashnikko anthem

Fire Again follows in the footsteps of 'Die for You' as Riot attempts to capture the attention of esports enthusiasts all over the world with their latest music video. The Fire Again music video starts with a few Valorant Agents exploring the existence of multiple realities.

Astra, Raze, Jett, and Chamber can be initially seen wandering on their own, each exploring a unique terrain. However, they come to a halt when each of them encounter an unknown threat. As the video pans out, the reality splits and all the multiple realities are brought to light.

The next phase of the music video features animated versions of several pro Valorant players as they embark on a journey to secure the title of world champion. The video transitions between the Agents and the players, with mind-boggling visuals and captivating beats to keep viewers on their toes.

The music video shows each of the pros traversing through near-impossible situations, taking it one step at a time, to reach their eventual goals of attaining the Valorant Champions title.

Interestingly, several top-tier players who competed in the VCT and Game Changers program were featured in the Fire Again music video. Sacy (LOUD), stax (DRX), Benkai (Paper Rex), Boaster (Fnatic), Laz (ZETA DIVISION) and NagZ (KRU Esports) are some recognizable players from the video who will be competing in the upcoming Champions 2022.

Despite not qualifying for the Champions 2022, TenZ (Sentinels) and starxo (Acend) have been featured in the music video, owing to their popularity and contribution to the VCT circuit.

naxy (Team Liquid Brazil), mimi (G2 Gozen), and meL (Cloud9 White) were also featured in the Fire Again music video as representatives of Riot's Game Changers program.

