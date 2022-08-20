When is Valorant Champions 2022 anthem Fire Again ft. Ashnikko dropping?

Valorant Champions 2022, the crowning event for the VCT 2022, is right around the corner. Over the past few months, many professional teams have been battling it out over multiple tournaments to secure a seat at this tournament.

Since it is the biggest event of the year, Riot Games will be pulling out all the stops. To commemorate the event, a new anthem will be released soon. Known as Fire Again, the song will feature popular American singer Ashton Nicole Casey, professionally known as Ashnikko. The anthem will be accompanied by a music video.

What is the release date of Fire Again, the anthem of Valorant Champions 2022?

Both the anthem and the music video will be dropping in the next 48 hours. As mentioned on the official Valorant Champions Twitter account, fans will be able to pre-save the anthem on different platforms. The anthem will be available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer.

The community has had a positive reaction towards the news of the release. Fans hope that this anthem will be as good as the previous anthem, Die For You.

AKIRAR @AkirarGaming @ValorantEsports @ashnikko Hope it will be as good as “DIE FOR YOU” @ValorantEsports @ashnikko Hope it will be as good as “DIE FOR YOU”

Valorant Champions 2022 is all set to be an explosive event. Every single team has the potential to win the tournament. Moreover, every player is exceptionally talented. At the end of the day, it will all boil down to the team who manages to handle the stress of the match better.

A total of 16 teams have made it to the Valorant Champions 2022. These teams are as follows:

Group A

Paper Rex

EDward Gaming

Leviatan

Team Liquid

Group B

OpTic Gaming

LOUD

Zeta Division

BOOM Esports

Group C

FunPlus Phoenix

Xerxia

KRU Esports

XSET

Group D

DRX

Furia Esports

Fnatic

100 Thieves

The tournament will begin on August 31 and will conclude on September 18. During the group stages, teams will be going up against other teams within the group itself. Out of the four teams in the group, top two teams will qualify for the play-offs.

The play-offs will be conducted in a double elimination format. The winning team will continue to play in the upper bracket, while the losing team will drop to the lower bracket. A loss in the lower bracket will lead to instant elimination.

Winners of the Upper Bracket Finals and the Lower Bracket Finals will head to the Grand Finals and battle it out for the crown.

The Valorant Champions 2022 bundle has also been announced. The bundle will feature a Phantom skin and a brand new Butterfly Knife skin. Both of these items have special animations that players can unlock in-game by spending Radianite points.

Overall, Riot Games has done a good job of hyping up the tournament, so one can only hope and pray that it lives up to the hype.

