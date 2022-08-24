Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul tickets: How to buy, official prices, and more

Tickets for the Valorant Champions 2022 are now live. Riot Games had already disclosed the official ticket rates for the tournament a few days ago. With the Champions 2022 scheduled to begin in a week, interested viewers from all parts of the world can purchase tickets of their choice.

Valorant Champions 2022 will act as a conclusion to the year-long battle between the best teams from all over the world. The tournament, which will be held between August 31 and September 18, will witness a showdown between 16 top-tier organizations as they compete in front of a live crowd at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey.

Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul tickets are now live

Teams from all competing regions in VCT - EMEA , NA, APAC, JP, KR, BR, and LATAM will be sending their most decorated teams to represent them on the global stage. Fans of the participating teams can also be expected to fly in from all parts of the world and will cheer for their favorite Valorant teams live at the Volkswagen Arena.

Valorant enthusiasts can purchase tickets for the matches and the seating of their choice on Biletix. The cost of each ticket ranges from 130 Turkish lira ($7) to 260 Turkish lira ($14), depending on the match and the quality of seating.

The official prices for the Champions 2022 tickets are listed below:

Group Stage: Ground floor (130 TL or 7.20 USD) and Bleachers (150 TL or 8.30 USD).

Ground floor (130 TL or 7.20 USD) and Bleachers (150 TL or 8.30 USD). Lower Bracket Semifinal and Upper Final: Ground Floor (200 TL or 11 USD) and Bleachers (260 TL or 14.30 USD)

Ground Floor (200 TL or 11 USD) and Bleachers (260 TL or 14.30 USD) Lower Bracket Final: Ground Floor (200 TL or 11 USD) and Bleachers (260 TL or 14.30 USD)

Ground Floor (200 TL or 11 USD) and Bleachers (260 TL or 14.30 USD) Grand Final: Ground Floor (200 TL or 11 USD) and Bleachers (260 TL or 14.30 USD)

Note: All ticket sales are final and the rates mentioned are not inclusive of taxes and fees.

While the entire tournament will be held in Istanbul, only the playoff stage will be held in front of a live audience. Viewers will have access to matches that will take place on the following dates:

Friday Sep 9 - 17:00 TRT // 16:00 CEST Bracket Stage (two matches)

Saturday Sep 10 - 17:00 TRT // 16:00 CEST Bracket Stage (two matches)

Sunday Sep 11 - 17:00 TRT // 16:00 CEST Bracket Stage (two matches)

Monday Sep 12 - 17:00 TRT // 16:00 CEST Bracket Stage (two matches)

Tuesday Sep 13- 17:00 TRT // 16:00 CEST Bracket Stage (two matches)

Friday Sep 16 - 17:00 TRT // 16:00 CEST Lower Semifinal & Upper Final (two matches)

Saturday Sep 17 - 17:00 TRT // 16:00 CEST Lower Final (one match)

Sunday Sep 18 - 17:00 TRT // 16:00 CEST Grand Final (one match)

On each playoff day, the doors to the event will open at 16:00 TRT / 15:00 CEST, one hour before the first match kicks off. On days where there are two matches, the second match of the day is expected to commence three hours after the first match begins.

Riot Games restricts ticket purchases to a maximum of four per person. The event will not have any age restrictions. However, with Valorant being a 16+ rated game, viewer discretion is advised.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman