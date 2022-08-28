How to get the Nerd Spectacle crosshair in Valorant?

Valorant is now a paradise for creative brains looking to create the most artistic and unique crosshair styles in the history of the first-person shooter. Patch 5.03 introduced the liberty of tweaking a crosshair's horizontal and vertical lines independently. As a result, players have witnessed some of the most intriguing crosshair styles within the past few days.

A new crosshair style that gained immense popularity recently happens to be one resembling a geek's style. The crosshair, named the 'Nerd Spectacle,' has taken the community by storm. Despite its unconventional style, the Nerd Spectacle is surprisingly accurate, and thus, every other player wants one on their crosshair profile list.

Valorant: Here's how to get the new Nerd Spectacle crosshair

jioon🤓 @whoisjioon Introducing the world's first Nerd Crosshair🤓 Introducing the world's first Nerd Crosshair🤓 https://t.co/xmQ6NmO0KA

The Nerd Spectacle crosshair looks exactly as expected, with a black panel and wide lens frame. It wasn't possible to create such a customized crosshair in Valorant before patch 5.04, which introduced more ways to tweak a crosshair style. The patch also introduced the ability to save 15 crosshair profiles, letting players save, create, and experiment more.

To create a Nerd Spectacle, one will need to disable the chain icon for Inner Line and Outer Line length and introduce values for each line of the reticle. Press ESC to open the in-game settings, select the Crosshair tab, and create a new profile. Go to the Primary tab of the new profile and enter the following values:

General

Color: Black

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 2

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 0.462

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Override Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: Off

Override All Primary Crosshairs with my Primary Crosshair: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0.308

Inner Line Length: 14, 0 (Disable Middle Chain Icon for Independent Tuning)

Inner Line Thickness: 10

Inner Line Offset: 5

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 6, 0 (Disable Middle Chain Icon for Independent Tuning)

Outer Line Thickness: 1

Outer Line Offset: 18

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

With the introduction of patch 5.04, one can easily copy crosshair settings. If you come across a teammate with a nerd spectacle crosshair, type "/cc" in the in-game chat while spectating the player and press the Enter key to copy the crosshair profile immediately.

Lastly, one can easily import a Nerd Spectacle crosshair profile in Valorant via a code. The code for the said crosshair is:

0;s;1;P;c;8;t;2;o;1;d;1;b;1;a;0.462;f;0;0t;10;0l;14;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0a;0.308;0f;0;1t;1;1l;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;18;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0

jioon🤓 @whoisjioon THIS IS THE JIOON PATENTED NERD CROSSHAIR🤓



0;s;1;P;c;8;t;2;o;1;d;1;b;1;a;0.462;f;0;0t;10;0l;14;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0a;0.308;0f;0;1t;1;1l;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;18;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0 THIS IS THE JIOON PATENTED NERD CROSSHAIR🤓 0;s;1;P;c;8;t;2;o;1;d;1;b;1;a;0.462;f;0;0t;10;0l;14;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0a;0.308;0f;0;1t;1;1l;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;18;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0

To import the above code into Valorant, follow the steps below:

Open Settings by pressing the ESC key. Click on the Crosshair tab. Now, click on the Primary tab. Besides 'Crosshair Profile,' one will see a dropdown list for crosshair profiles. Click on it and select a new profile. Now, just left of the dropdown bar, there will be an arrow pointing downwards icon or the Import Crosshair Code option. Click on it, and paste the code for the nerd spectacle crosshair. Enjoy fooling around with your nerdy crosshair.

Note that the nerd spectacle may need a bit of mastering before a player becomes accurate with it. So, ensure to test it in a Deathmatch before hopping onto ranked matches in Valorant.

