How to get a Burger crosshairs in Valorant? 

Valorant promotes nearly endless possibilities with its flexible crosshairs system. One can choose to build a precise design for accurate one taps but can also go funky whenever they want to. One of the quirkiest crosshairs styles happens to resemble a burger, which is definitely not the best for aiming but fits into a fun gaming session perfectly.

The tactical first-person shooter title by Riot Games already has a bunch of options available for players looking to craft crosshairs of their choice. Then again, the team behind Valorant wanted to make things better for the fans. The latest patch, which was released on August 23, added a few exciting features to the system.

Patch 5.04 added the ability to tune the horizontal and vertical crosshairs lines independently to Valorant. This new feature inspired fans to go more creative with their imagination of a crosshairs design. Moreover, players can easily copy the crosshairs of a player they are spectating through a simple in-game chat command.

The Burger crosshairs doesn't resemble the popular food item in real life but mimics the basic bread-patty-bread structure. It may even get a few spectating players hungry enough to visit their favorite food joints as soon as possible.

Burger crosshairs in Valorant: A guide on how to create one

With the new update to the previous reticle system, players can now copy the crosshairs settings of another player quite easily. To copy, spectate a teammate using the burger crosshairs, and type "/cc" in the in-game chat.

Burger crosshair (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

The settings for a burger will be copied as a profile that one can choose to use from their in-game settings.

General

Color: Black (Any)

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 2

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Fade Crosshair with Firing Error: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 10

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0.35

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 10

Movement Error: On

Firing Error: On

Lastly, one can choose to copy the code for a burger crosshairs and use it to import the reticle directly into the game. The code for it in Valorant is as follows:

0;P;t;2;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;10;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Navigate to Settings > Crosshair > Import Profile Code. Paste the above code, and click Import. Once done, select the imported profile to activate the burger crosshairs in the game.

The burger crosshairs is not quite precise in size and isn't suitable for someone who wants to aim accurately in the game. A smaller reticle is best for aiming in Valorant, be it a square or a dot. That said, many pro-athletes also prefer to keep a "+" design to make focusing easier. Hitting headshots will not be efficient enough with a fancy pattern.

That said, one can perfect the use of a burger crosshairs and use it in the long run. It's compact and doesn't feature firing and movement errors unlike other unique crosshairs like windmill. One can always take a peculiar path to victory in Valorant.

