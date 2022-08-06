5 most unique Valorant crosshair settings

Valorant users can create various kinds of crosshairs and even share them with their peers. This feature can easily be accessed by heading to the game's settings and then to the crosshair section.

A good crosshair can help gamers rake up kills with accuracy. However, if they are already sure of their aim, a suitable crosshair might not be a huge factor, and they might just want to fool around and show off their unique crosshair.

This article is for Valorant fans looking for funky-looking crosshairs to replicate these crosshair designs in-game. In-depth settings are provided below so they can choose their favorites and copy them to their profiles.

Five most unique crosshairs to use in Valorant Episode 5

The crosshair settings provided in this listicle are from the Valorant Crosshair Database, and here are the top five picks:

1) Smiley face crosshair

Kill foes with a smile (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;7;t;2;o;1;d;1;z;3;a;0;f;0;0t;10;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0.

Crosshair Color: Red

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 2

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: On

Show Inner Line: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 10

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement error: Off

Movement error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0.35

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 10

Movement error: On

Movement error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: On

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

2) Globe crosshair

Get kills in style with this globe crosshair (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

Crosshair code: 0;P;o;1;f;0;0t;10;0l;4;0a;0;0f;0;1t;4;1o;6;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0.

Crosshair Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: Off

Show Inner Line: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 10

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement error: Off

Movement error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 4

Outer Line Offset: 6

Movement error: Off

Movement error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

3) Burger crosshair

Satisfy your hunger for kills with this Burger crosshair (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

Crosshair code: 0;P;t;2;o;1;d;1;f;0;0t;10;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0.

Crosshair Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 2

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: Off

Show Inner Line: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 10

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement error: Off

Movement error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0.35

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 10

Movement error: On

Movement error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: On

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

4) Tic Tac Toe crosshair

Not tough getting kills with this TicTacToe crosshair (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

Crosshair code: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0t;10;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0.

Crosshair Color: White

Outlines: Off

Outline Opacity: 0.5

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: Off

Show Inner Line: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 10

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement error: Off

Movement error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Show Outer Lines: Off

Outer Line Opacity: 0.35

Outer Line Length: 2

Outer Line Thickness: 2

Outer Line Offset: 10

Movement error: On

Movement error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: On

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

5) Among Us crosshair

Act sus with this Among Us crosshair (Image via Valorant Crosshair Database)

Crosshair code: 0;P;c;5;t;3;o;1;f;0;m;1;0t;4;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;8;1l;3;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0.

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 3

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Firing Error Offset with Crosshair Offset: On

Show Inner Line: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 4

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement error: Off

Movement error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 3

Outer Line Thickness: 8

Outer Line Offset: 0

Movement error: Off

Movement error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: Off

Firing Error Multiplier: 1

Readers can choose any of these options or go for any of the other choices listed on the site above. They can also customize their own crosshairs on various sites.

Note: This article is based on the author's views.

