Best Valorant settings for a low-end system in 2022

Valorant's popularity has reached new heights over the years, and its popularity is constantly increasing by the day. The game celebrated its second anniversary last month, and since its launch in June 2020, Riot Games' shooter has consistently attracted players.

The game's unique theme is a combination of Agents' abilities and tactical shooting, which has been a prime reason behind its popularity. Users can experience both MOBA and tactical shooting simultaneously, which is one of the critical reasons behind Valorant's success.

Another reason behind the title's fame is the low-system requirements to run smoothly. The game demands minimal hardware support, and gamers with a system of present-day hardware components can play it without any hindrance.

However, with time and several updates, the game is getting bigger and requires more advanced graphics. Hence, those with low-end systems are having a tough time matching the system requirements and facing several issues in the game.

Low FPS (frames per second), lags, and other issues have become a constant problem. This is slowly decreasing the gaming experience of the players.

They must upgrade their systems with more advanced components to improve the gaming experience. However, those who cannot do so can use the settings below to maximize performance on their low-end systems.

Best settings to get maximum performance in Valorant

In a game like Valorant, the system plays a vital role. A user's performance can be affected due to lower FPS and other issues in the game.

Each system is vastly different and unique. Hence, gamers need to dive into the settings and find a balance by adjusting the game settings.

Here are some recommended settings for the best performance in low-end PCs or laptops:

General settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 60Hz

60Hz Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Letterbox Limit FPS on Battery: On

On Max FPS on Battery: 60.0

60.0 Limit FPS in Menus: On

On Max FPS in Menus: 144.0

144.0 Limit FPS in Background: On

On Max FPS in Background: 30.0

30.0 Limit FPS Always: Off

Off Max FPS Always: 60.0

The general video settings of the game (Image via Valorant)

Graphics quality settings

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1X

1X Improve Clarity : Off

: Off [BETA] Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

The graphics quality settings (Image via Valorant)

Stats Settings

Client FPS: Text Only

Text Only Server Tick Rate: Hide

Hide Total Frame Time: Hide

Hide Idle Time: Hide

Hide CPU (Game) Time: Hide

Hide CPU (Render) Time: Hide

Hide CPU (RHI) Time: Hide

Hide Used Physical Memory: Hide

Hide Available Physical Memory: Hide

These are the best setting for low-end PCs or laptop users to play the game. However, this will undoubtedly sacrifice the quality of the game in terms of graphics and other aspects.

It will certainly solve FPS issues, lags, and other unpleasant experiences that might occur while playing this shooter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far