Wardell Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

Valorant remains among the list of games that are very popular in 2022. Thanks to its integration of MOBA-like (multiplayer online battle arena) mechanics, the shooter is considered unique in its own way. That said, because the title shares some similarities with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in terms of gameplay, many players were able to make a switch to the Riot Games offering, including professional gamers.

Matthew "Wardell" Yu was one player who made a complete shift from CS: GO to Valorant and rose to great heights. However, he stepped down from playing professionally as part of the TSM roster back in March 2022.

Fans who appreciate the player's performance have always been curious about what settings he uses, and this article will be deep-diving into exactly that.

Note: The settings are always subject to change, and professional players tend to keep the best and latest peripherals in their arsenal.

Everything known about Wardell's Valorant settings

Wardell's impressive displays of skill are something many aspire to replicate, which gives birth to the question of what settings and peripherals he uses. So, without further ado, here is everything known about Wardell's settings.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.326

0.326 eDPI: 260

260 Zoom Sensitivity : 1.15

: 1.15 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

White Outlines: Off

Off Center Dot: Off

Off Center Dot Opacity: 0

0 Center Dot Thickness: 0

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 4

4 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Firing Error Multiplier: 0

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: E

E Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 5

Mouse Button 5 Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 4

Mouse Button 4 Use/Equip Ability 3: F

F Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): C

Map settings

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: None

None Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Distortion: Off

Off First Person Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mousepad: Logitech G640

Logitech G640 Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Logitech G Pro X Keyboard Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Logitech G Pro X Headset Chair: Unknown

Unknown Microphone: Unknown

Unknown Mixer: Unknown

Unknown Webcam: Unknown

Unknown Arm: Unknown

PC components

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

Intel Core i9-9900K GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 RAM: Unknown

Unknown Motherboard: Unknown

Unknown Cabinet: Unknown

Unknown AIO Cooler: Unknown

Canadian Valorant professional player Wardell is quite popular among players in the North American region and the rest of the world. Even after leaving professional gaming behind, the gamer kept showing off his skills via his YouTube channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh