Wardell Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more 

Valorant remains among the list of games that are very popular in 2022. Thanks to its integration of MOBA-like (multiplayer online battle arena) mechanics, the shooter is considered unique in its own way. That said, because the title shares some similarities with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in terms of gameplay, many players were able to make a switch to the Riot Games offering, including professional gamers.
Matthew "Wardell" Yu was one player who made a complete shift from CS: GO to Valorant and rose to great heights. However, he stepped down from playing professionally as part of the TSM roster back in March 2022.
Fans who appreciate the player's performance have always been curious about what settings he uses, and this article will be deep-diving into exactly that.
Note: The settings are always subject to change, and professional players tend to keep the best and latest peripherals in their arsenal.
Everything known about Wardell's Valorant settings
Wardell's impressive displays of skill are something many aspire to replicate, which gives birth to the question of what settings and peripherals he uses. So, without further ado, here is everything known about Wardell's settings.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.326
- eDPI: 260
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.15
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: 0
- Center Dot Thickness: 0
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
- Firing Error Multiplier: 0
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 5
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 4
- Use/Equip Ability 3: F
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): C
Map settings
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Chair: Unknown
- Microphone: Unknown
- Mixer: Unknown
- Webcam: Unknown
- Arm: Unknown
PC components
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
- RAM: Unknown
- Motherboard: Unknown
- Cabinet: Unknown
- AIO Cooler: Unknown
Canadian Valorant professional player Wardell is quite popular among players in the North American region and the rest of the world. Even after leaving professional gaming behind, the gamer kept showing off his skills via his YouTube channel.