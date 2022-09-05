How to get the nom-nom crosshair on Valorant?

The latest update to Valorant's flexible crosshair system sent gamers on a creative spree. Many took the liberty to create quirky crosshair styles that pulled the entire community's attention. Out of all the new reticle designs, the nom-nom crosshair is overly unique, sending its popularity off the charts.

CLG PunsAndBuns @punsandbunsgg I made a VALORANT crosshair that let's you nom nom your enemies 🤤 I made a VALORANT crosshair that let's you nom nom your enemies 🤤 https://t.co/GRvUrUfDwW

Patch 5.04 added the ability to tweak horizontal and vertical lines of the crosshair independently in Valorant. Readers can now create such styles according to their preferences. They can also give life to their favorite items from other worlds, like some fans who gave the iconic Skyrim sneak a new meaning in Riot's popular tactical FPS.

The non-nom crosshair shows off an emoticon style with a mouth that moves. Naturally, it has garnered a lot of praise and attention from players looking to entertain and be entertained with each kill in Valorant. That said, this isn't the best reticle style to achieve the perfect aim and secure a high kill count in matches.

This article will shed light on the settings required to get the non-nom crosshair in Valorant, alongside an import code for a seamless process.

A complete guide to getting the non-nom crosshair in Valorant

To set up the said crosshair style, follow these steps:

Press the ESC key to open the in-game settings.

Head over to the 'Crosshair' tab and then the 'General' tab.

Create a new profile and name it accordingly.

Once done, click on the 'Primary' tab to tweak the default settings as follows.

General Settings

Colour: Red

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 0.5

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: 0

Center Dot Thickness: 0

Override Firing Error Offset With Crosshair Offset: Off

Override All Primary Crosshairs With my Crosshair Offset: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 0.8

Inner Line Length: 0, 2 (Enable independent tuning)

Inner Line Thickness: 10

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Movement Error Multiplier: 1

Firing Error: On

Firing Error Multiplier: 0.168

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: On

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 10, 0 (Enable independent tuning)

Outer Line Thickness: 8

Outer Line Offset: 17

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Alternatively, one can use the following import code to get the nom-nom crosshair in Valorant:

0;P;0t;10;0l;0;0v;2;0g;1;0o;0;0e;0.168;1t;8;1l;10;1v;0;1g;1;1o;17;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

CLG PunsAndBuns @punsandbunsgg I DIDN'T EXPECT THIS TO BLOW UP BUT THE CODE IS 0;P;0t;10;0l;0;0v;2;0g;1;0o;0;0e;0.168;1t;8;1l;10;1v;0;1g;1;1o;17;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0 I DIDN'T EXPECT THIS TO BLOW UP BUT THE CODE IS 0;P;0t;10;0l;0;0v;2;0g;1;0o;0;0e;0.168;1t;8;1l;10;1v;0;1g;1;1o;17;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

To import the code, follow these steps:

Press the ESC key to open the in-game settings.

Head over to the 'Crosshair' tab and then the 'General' tab.

Create a new profile and name it accordingly.

Click on the 'Import new profile' option and paste the above code.

Hit Import.

One can also copy the crosshair from a teammate using an in-text command. To do so, one needs to spectate a teammate using the nom-nom crosshair in Valorant and type "/cc" in the chat. Upon pressing the Enter key, the profile will be copied.

The nom-nom crosshair is perfect for gamers wanting to showcase their "hunger" for kills. Then again, one requires some practice to get accurate shots through this crosshair. It is recommended to hop into the Range or a Deathmatch before flaunting the nom-nom style in high-elo lobbies.

