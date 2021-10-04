Valorant guide: The best graphics, minimap, and other settings you should know

Getting maximum performance out of any system is a must for playing games like Valorant. If a PC fails to offer it all it has, the players will face a competitive disadvantage from the start.

Even though Valorant is a fairly new game that came out back in 2020, its requirements are quite undemanding according to current standards. Because of its optimization, the game is playable on even the most basic PCs, making it one of the best competitive games available.

This article is intended to assist players who want to get the most out of their system while also gaining a competitive advantage.

Valorant display and graphics setting for performance improvement

The display settings will be variable for some players, as not everyone has the same specifications. The Valorant display and graphic settings are as follows:

Display settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen (Keeping the display mode as windowed settings, takes more resources and gives a hit to FPS)

Fullscreen (Keeping the display mode as windowed settings, takes more resources and gives a hit to FPS) Resolution: 1920x1080(1080p) @60,75,144,240(the maximum supportable refresh rate)

1920x1080(1080p) @60,75,144,240(the maximum supportable refresh rate) Aspect ratio: Fill @16:9 ratio (Changing aspect ratio in Valorant doesn’t give any advantage as found on games like CSGO)

Graphics settings

Multi-threaded Rendering: On (Increases FPS as it uses multiple CPU threads)

On (Increases FPS as it uses multiple CPU threads) Material Quality: Low (Hardly noticeable change)

Low (Hardly noticeable change) Texture Quality: Low (Increasing it uses more resources)

Low (Increasing it uses more resources) Detail Quality: Mid (Slighty increasing details helps with vision)

Mid (Slighty increasing details helps with vision) UI Quality: Low (Not required in in-game)

Low (Not required in in-game) Vignette: Off (Affects vision with darkened corners)

Off (Affects vision with darkened corners) Vsync: Off (Increases FPS by a huge mark)

Off (Increases FPS by a huge mark) Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 1x, 2x, or 8x (Should be tested according to player’s need)

MSAA 1x, 2x, or 8x (Should be tested according to player’s need) Anisotropic Filtering: 2x (Improves 3D viewing)

2x (Improves 3D viewing) Improve Clarity: Off (Takes up for resources)

Off (Takes up for resources) Experimental Sharpening: Off (Oversharpening affects player vision on target)

Off (Oversharpening affects player vision on target) Bloom: Off (No use in a competitive game)

Off (No use in a competitive game) Distortion: Off (Distortion in competitive games has no use)

Off (Distortion in competitive games has no use) Cast Shadows: On (Helps with view opponent shadows better)

Professional minimap and other settings for Valorant

Minimap settings

Minimap rotate: Rotate (Helps checking map faster everything is aligned to player vision)

Rotate (Helps checking map faster everything is aligned to player vision) Keep Player Centered: Off (Get info on everyone across the minimap)

Off (Get info on everyone across the minimap) Minimap Size: 0.9 to 1 (Enough for both beginner and pro Valorant players)

0.9 to 1 (Enough for both beginner and pro Valorant players) Vision cones: On(Gives info on friendly teammate vision)

Also Read

Other settings to change

Show Map Region Names: Always (Gives all the callouts on the minimap)

Always (Gives all the callouts on the minimap) Show Corpses: Off (Slighty improves FPS and vision)

Off (Slighty improves FPS and vision) Show blood: On (To determine whether or not the opponent was hit)

On (To determine whether or not the opponent was hit) Instability Indicators: On (Helps to know if a player is facing connection instability)

On (Helps to know if a player is facing connection instability) Network buffering: Off (Helps to decrease input delays faced by Valorant players with bad connection)

Off (Helps to decrease input delays faced by Valorant players with bad connection) Show Bullet Tracers: On (Helps to control sprays and notice opponent bullet sprays)

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far