How to check competitive rank in Valorant

Valorant is a competitive shooter game to the core. Rank is the first and foremost thing players want to know when playing the game, as it gives players some idea about their skill level.

The Valorant rank system works in a way similar to every other competitive shooter. Competitive games use a system called MMR to determine a player’s rank, however, in Valorant it is not made visible to the players.

Along with MMR, Valorant also uses a system called RR (Ranked Rating) to help players know their rank progression.

There are multiple ways in which players can know their competitive rank in Valorant. This article will provide players with all the information they need to find their in-game competitive rank.

Ways to check Valorant competitive rank

For players to know their rank in Valorant, they need to first acquire a rank by finishing their ranked placement matches. For players who don’t have ranked unlocked, they have to do so by winning multiple unranked games.

Players can know their competitive rank in two ways, one by checking it directly from the game and another by using third-party websites. Both methods to check Valorant ranks are mentioned below:

1) Checking Valorant rank from in-game menu

In-game career section showing the players their rank (Image via Twitter)

On opening Valorant, players are provided with multiple sub-menus to traverse the game user interface. From which, players need to click on the “career” option to open the player career section. In this section, players are provided their ranked rating, current rank, and match history.

2) Checking Valorant rank from a third-party website

Tracker.gg screengrab showing players their rank (Image via Twitter)

There are multiple stat tracker websites which players can use to find their Valorant rank. For an instance, tracker.gg is a good example of a third-party website that provides players with all the required information.

Also Read

Upon opening the website, players need to search for their account using their Riot ID along with the tagline. Using this information, the website will load up the game stats and rank of the desired player.

The website also provides the players with insights like K/D and headshot percentage, which are very useful for self-improvement.

Edited by Rohit Mishra