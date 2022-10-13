Harbor in Valorant: Gameplay and ability reveal date and time for all regions

Varun Batra, aka Harbor, is the newest Agent to join the Valorant Protocol. Hailing from India, he is a Controller who can affect how a team pushes or controls a site.

Riot Games has been working on Harbor for a while now. After various teasers and hints, he is finally set to arrive in the game.

As the reveal trailer suggests, Harbor was a relic hunter who traversed the globe and recovered relics from the black market. On one such recovery mission, he came across a relic that gave him the powers he has today.

There is still some time before this Agent becomes available in the game, but Riot Games will showcase his gameplay and abilities soon.

When does the Valorant Harbor gameplay and ability reveal start?

According to the official Valorant Twitter account, Riot Games will conduct a gameplay and ability reveal for Harbor on October 13, 2022, at 8:00 am Pacific Time.

Here are the timings for other regions:

October 13, 11:00 am Eastern Time

October 13, 4:00 pm BST

October 13, 8:30 pm IST

October 14, 00:00 am KST

More information on Harbor

Harbor is an Agent who can manipulate water. During one of his expeditions, a relic latched on to him and has since been the source of his power. This relic works in mysterious ways and grants him exceptional control over water.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Wanna peek at our water-wielding Controller Agent, Harbor? Tune in to see VALORANT creators shape waves and turn tides. Starting at 8:00AM, October 13 PT. Wanna peek at our water-wielding Controller Agent, Harbor? Tune in to see VALORANT creators shape waves and turn tides. Starting at 8:00AM, October 13 PT. https://t.co/I52KVI1P3t

According to his trailer, Harbor's abilities have some form of shielding effect that doesn't allow bullets to pass through. However, until the gameplay and his abilities are revealed, it's really difficult to say if this is the case with all of his abilities or just one.

Either way, from whatever has been revealed thus far, Harbor might just be the most powerful Controller in Valorant to date.

As pointed out by many fans following his announcement, Varun Batra represents one of the four major elements. Prior to him, three other elemental Agents were present in the game.

Phoenix represents fire, Sage represents earth, and Jett represents air. With Harbor coming into the game, the roster will have at least one Agent representing each element.

The global Valorant community has high expectations from Harbor. It's been a while since a new Agent was introduced in the game. The last one to join the ranks was Fade, who is an Initiator.

So far, there have been four Controllers in Valorant. It can be assumed that once Harbor goes live, the controller meta will drastically change. His impact on the meta will be clear once he is available in the game.

Moreover, this Agent bears a strong resemblance to a hero from League of Legends. Although their overall abilities differ from each other, both Nilah and Harbor are of Indian origin and can control water. This isn't the first time Riot Games has taken inspiration from League of Legends to come up with a character in Valorant.

Either way, it will be really interesting to see how the community perceives Varun Batra once his gameplay and abilities are revealed.

Poll : 0 votes