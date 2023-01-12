Create

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

By Adarsh J Kumar
Modified Jan 12, 2023 08:19 PM IST
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass (Image via Riot Games)
With Episode 6 Act 1 kicking off on January 10, 2023, the Valorant community has been introduced to a brand new edition of the Battlepass, featuring a set of exclusive rewards that include a variety of weapon skins, gun buddies, player cards, and more.

The Valorant Battlepass is a seasonal event that kicks off at the start of each new Act and continues until the Act ends. Players who purchase the pass have exclusive access to a variety of in-game cosmetics and rewards that can complement their inventory.

All Free and Premium rewards in Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass

The Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass will cost players 1000 VP (Valorant Points), which amounts to roughly $10 as the prices vary with each region. Players can complete the various tiers of the Battlepass by earning XP. However, players are required to purchase the pass to redeem all the rewards.

Valorant players who do not wish to purchase the Battlepass can still avail a limited set of rewards that are featured in the event's Free Track. Here are a few key rewards featured in the Free and Paid tracks of the new Battlepass:

Free Track Highlights

  • 9 Lives Classic Gun Skin
  • Big Announcement Gun Buddy
  • PlayZilla Dan Card
  • Shock Heart Spray
Paid Track Highlights

  • Venturi Vandal
  • Venturi Knife
  • Rift Rider Card
  • Perfectly Roasted Spray
  • Folded Wish Gun Buddy

The Battlepass consists of 50 tiers of rewards and 5 bonus tiers, with each tier consisting of a unique reward. Listed below are all 55 Battlepass tiers and their rewards in the Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass in Valorant:

Tier 1-5 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. 9 Lives Guardian
  2. Venturi Buddy
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. 9 Lives Card
  5. Venturi Frenzy

Free

  1. Duo//Field Comand Card
  2. Operator Only Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. No Bullets Spray
  2. Gridcrash Spray
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. Ultimate Collector Card
  5. Gridcrash Ghost

Free

  1. Episode 6 // 1 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Moonlit Chase Card
  2. No Worries Neon Spray
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. Folded Wish Buddy
  5. 9 Lives Ares

Free

  1. 10 Radianite Points
  2. Unrated Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Gridcrash Judge
  2. Venturi Card
  3. Last Person Standing Spray
  4. 10 Radianite Points
  5. Venturi Marshal

Free

  1. Network Error Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Good Fortune Spray
  2. 10 Radianite Points
  3. New Year's Knot Buddy
  4. Definitely Not It Spray
  5. 9 Lives Phantom

Free

  1. Playzilla Dan Card
  2. 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Oh Yes Spray
  2. 10 Radianite Points
  3. Oh No Spray
  4. Gridcrash Card
  5. Gridcrash Stinger

Free

  1. Big Announcement Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Late Night Snack Card
  2. 10 Radianite Points
  3. Peace and Love Buddy
  4. 9 Lives Spray
  5. Venturi Spectre

Free

  1. 10 Radianite Points
  2. Rez Bait Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Drop Skin Please Spray
  2. Electric Love Buddy
  3. Scars That Bond Card
  4. 10 Radianite Points
  5. Gridcrash Bulldog

Free

  1. Shock Heart Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. 10 Radianite Points
  2. Cat And Mouse Card
  3. Dream Team Spray
  4. Who's That Blind Spray
  5. Venturi Vandal

Free

  1. Stringed Soprano Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)
Premium

  1. Perfectly Roasted Spray
  2. Frozen Solid Spray
  3. Rift Rider Card
  4. 10 Radianite Points
  5. Venturi Knife

Free

  1. 9 Lives Classic
  2. Tight-Knit Card

Epilogue rewards

Valorant Battlepass Rewards: Epilogue (Image via Riot Games)
Free

  1. Folded Wish Buddy
  2. 10 Radianite Points
  3. 10 Radianite Points
  4. 10 Radianite Points
  5. Ultimate Collector Card

Players have time until Episode 6 Act 1 concludes to complete the various tiers of the new Battlepass and reap its rewards. The ongoing Act will come to an end on March 7, 2023, after which the next Act of Episode 6: Revelation will take its place.

