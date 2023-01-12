Valorant Episode 6 Act 1: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

With Episode 6 Act 1 kicking off on January 10, 2023, the Valorant community has been introduced to a brand new edition of the Battlepass, featuring a set of exclusive rewards that include a variety of weapon skins, gun buddies, player cards, and more.
The Valorant Battlepass is a seasonal event that kicks off at the start of each new Act and continues until the Act ends. Players who purchase the pass have exclusive access to a variety of in-game cosmetics and rewards that can complement their inventory.
All Free and Premium rewards in Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass
The Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass will cost players 1000 VP (Valorant Points), which amounts to roughly $10 as the prices vary with each region. Players can complete the various tiers of the Battlepass by earning XP. However, players are required to purchase the pass to redeem all the rewards.
Valorant players who do not wish to purchase the Battlepass can still avail a limited set of rewards that are featured in the event's Free Track. Here are a few key rewards featured in the Free and Paid tracks of the new Battlepass:
Free Track Highlights
- 9 Lives Classic Gun Skin
- Big Announcement Gun Buddy
- PlayZilla Dan Card
- Shock Heart Spray
Paid Track Highlights
- Venturi Vandal
- Venturi Knife
- Rift Rider Card
- Perfectly Roasted Spray
- Folded Wish Gun Buddy
The Battlepass consists of 50 tiers of rewards and 5 bonus tiers, with each tier consisting of a unique reward. Listed below are all 55 Battlepass tiers and their rewards in the Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass in Valorant:
Tier 1-5 rewards
Premium
- 9 Lives Guardian
- Venturi Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 9 Lives Card
- Venturi Frenzy
Free
- Duo//Field Comand Card
- Operator Only Title
Tier 6-10 rewards
Premium
- No Bullets Spray
- Gridcrash Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Ultimate Collector Card
- Gridcrash Ghost
Free
- Episode 6 // 1 Coin Buddy
Tier 11-15 rewards
Premium
- Moonlit Chase Card
- No Worries Neon Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Folded Wish Buddy
- 9 Lives Ares
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Unrated Title
Tier 16-20 rewards
Premium
- Gridcrash Judge
- Venturi Card
- Last Person Standing Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Venturi Marshal
Free
- Network Error Spray
Tier 21-25 rewards
Premium
- Good Fortune Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- New Year's Knot Buddy
- Definitely Not It Spray
- 9 Lives Phantom
Free
- Playzilla Dan Card
- 10 Radianite Points
Tier 26-30 rewards
Premium
- Oh Yes Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Oh No Spray
- Gridcrash Card
- Gridcrash Stinger
Free
- Big Announcement Buddy
Tier 31-35 rewards
Premium
- Late Night Snack Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Peace and Love Buddy
- 9 Lives Spray
- Venturi Spectre
Free
- 10 Radianite Points
- Rez Bait Title
Tier 36-40 rewards
Premium
- Drop Skin Please Spray
- Electric Love Buddy
- Scars That Bond Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Gridcrash Bulldog
Free
- Shock Heart Spray
Tier 41-45 rewards
Premium
- 10 Radianite Points
- Cat And Mouse Card
- Dream Team Spray
- Who's That Blind Spray
- Venturi Vandal
Free
- Stringed Soprano Buddy
Tier 46-50 rewards
Premium
- Perfectly Roasted Spray
- Frozen Solid Spray
- Rift Rider Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Venturi Knife
Free
- 9 Lives Classic
- Tight-Knit Card
Epilogue rewards
Free
- Folded Wish Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- Ultimate Collector Card
Players have time until Episode 6 Act 1 concludes to complete the various tiers of the new Battlepass and reap its rewards. The ongoing Act will come to an end on March 7, 2023, after which the next Act of Episode 6: Revelation will take its place.