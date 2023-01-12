Valorant Episode 6 Act 1: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

With Episode 6 Act 1 kicking off on January 10, 2023, the Valorant community has been introduced to a brand new edition of the Battlepass, featuring a set of exclusive rewards that include a variety of weapon skins, gun buddies, player cards, and more.

The Valorant Battlepass is a seasonal event that kicks off at the start of each new Act and continues until the Act ends. Players who purchase the pass have exclusive access to a variety of in-game cosmetics and rewards that can complement their inventory.

Watch now: From darkness, revelation. Join us for Episode 6: REVELATION–kicking off Jan 10, 2023.Watch now: riot.com/3Cl4aeT From darkness, revelation. Join us for Episode 6: REVELATION–kicking off Jan 10, 2023. Watch now: riot.com/3Cl4aeT https://t.co/xZnP6cxkxR

All Free and Premium rewards in Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass

The Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass will cost players 1000 VP (Valorant Points), which amounts to roughly $10 as the prices vary with each region. Players can complete the various tiers of the Battlepass by earning XP. However, players are required to purchase the pass to redeem all the rewards.

Valorant players who do not wish to purchase the Battlepass can still avail a limited set of rewards that are featured in the event's Free Track. Here are a few key rewards featured in the Free and Paid tracks of the new Battlepass:

Free Track Highlights

9 Lives Classic Gun Skin

Big Announcement Gun Buddy

PlayZilla Dan Card

Shock Heart Spray

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Now’s your time. See what’s in store for you in Act I of Episode 6: REVELATION. Launching JAN 10. Now’s your time. See what’s in store for you in Act I of Episode 6: REVELATION. Launching JAN 10. https://t.co/8hZDZn4pI1

Paid Track Highlights

Venturi Vandal

Venturi Knife

Rift Rider Card

Perfectly Roasted Spray

Folded Wish Gun Buddy

The Battlepass consists of 50 tiers of rewards and 5 bonus tiers, with each tier consisting of a unique reward. Listed below are all 55 Battlepass tiers and their rewards in the Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass in Valorant:

Tier 1-5 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

9 Lives Guardian Venturi Buddy 10 Radianite Points 9 Lives Card Venturi Frenzy

Free

Duo//Field Comand Card Operator Only Title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

No Bullets Spray Gridcrash Spray 10 Radianite Points Ultimate Collector Card Gridcrash Ghost

Free

Episode 6 // 1 Coin Buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Moonlit Chase Card No Worries Neon Spray 10 Radianite Points Folded Wish Buddy 9 Lives Ares

Free

10 Radianite Points Unrated Title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Gridcrash Judge Venturi Card Last Person Standing Spray 10 Radianite Points Venturi Marshal

Free

Network Error Spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Good Fortune Spray 10 Radianite Points New Year's Knot Buddy Definitely Not It Spray 9 Lives Phantom

Free

Playzilla Dan Card 10 Radianite Points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Oh Yes Spray 10 Radianite Points Oh No Spray Gridcrash Card Gridcrash Stinger

Free

Big Announcement Buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Late Night Snack Card 10 Radianite Points Peace and Love Buddy 9 Lives Spray Venturi Spectre

Free

10 Radianite Points Rez Bait Title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Drop Skin Please Spray Electric Love Buddy Scars That Bond Card 10 Radianite Points Gridcrash Bulldog

Free

Shock Heart Spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

10 Radianite Points Cat And Mouse Card Dream Team Spray Who's That Blind Spray Venturi Vandal

Free

Stringed Soprano Buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Battlepass Rewards tiers 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

Perfectly Roasted Spray Frozen Solid Spray Rift Rider Card 10 Radianite Points Venturi Knife

Free

9 Lives Classic Tight-Knit Card

Epilogue rewards

Valorant Battlepass Rewards: Epilogue (Image via Riot Games)

Free

Folded Wish Buddy 10 Radianite Points 10 Radianite Points 10 Radianite Points Ultimate Collector Card

Players have time until Episode 6 Act 1 concludes to complete the various tiers of the new Battlepass and reap its rewards. The ongoing Act will come to an end on March 7, 2023, after which the next Act of Episode 6: Revelation will take its place.

