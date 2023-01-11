Valorant Episode 6 Act 1: All weekly missions

Valorant enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to as we march into the new year. The first in-game update of 2023, Patch 6.0, arrived earlier today, introducing Episode 6 Act 1 of the game, and a brand new map, Lotus. Players also witnessed the return of Split, the outset of the new Battlepass, and the introduction of the Araxys skin collection.

Each week of the new Act, Valorant players have the option to complete three unique in-game missions that can guarantee them a sizable amount of XP. Players can use the rewarded XP to progress through the Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass, or to complete any of their pending Agent contracts. XP can also be used to complete any event pass that may arrive during the ongoing Act.

Valorant players can generally earn XP by playing in any of the game modes except for Custom. There is also the option to complete two daily missions every day, each of which grants 2000 XP.

However, considering the amount of XP that it takes to unlock all 55 tiers of the Battlepass and Agent contracts, completing weekly missions is the most lucrative way to obtain XP.

All weekly challenges in the latest Episode 6 Act 1 of Valorant

One of the key components of each Act of Valorant is its seasonal Battlepass. Throughout the duration of the Act, players will have the option to either purchase the Battlepass and redeem various premium rewards, or complete the event's free track and unlock a limited set of rewards. Both come at the cost of XP. That's where the weekly missions enter the picture.

Weekly missions are the same for everyone. Another point to note is that, unlike daily missions, weekly missions pile up if the player fails to complete them before their timer expires. This makes it easier to earn the XP required to help them cruise through the ongoing Act.

Listed below are all the weekly missions and their rewards in Episode 6 Act 1 of Valorant.

Week 1

Team defuse/plant 20 bombs (15400 XP)

Play 150 rounds (15400 XP)

Purchase 100 items (15400 XP)

Week 2

Deal 18000 damages (15400 XP)

Play 10 games (15400 XP)

Use 200 abilities (15400 XP)

Week 3

Play 10 games (16800 XP)

Purchase 100 items (16800 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (16800 XP)

Week 4

Team defuse/plant 20 bombs (16800 XP)

Play 150 rounds (16800 XP)

Use 200 abilities (16800 XP)

Week 5

Deal 18000 damages (18200 XP)

Get 50 headshots (18200 XP)

Purchase 100 items (18200 XP)

Week 6

Play 10 games (18200 XP)

Use 200 abilities (18200 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (18200 XP)

Week 7

Deal 18000 damages (19600 XP)

Team defuse/plant 20 bombs (19600 XP)

Play 150 rounds (19600 XP)

Week 8

Get 50 headshots (19600 XP)

Kill 100 enemies (19600 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (19600 XP)

All eight weekly missions in the ongoing Act combined will help players earn a maximum of 420,000 XP. Despite Episode 6 Act 1 being four weeks shorter than Episode 5 Act 3, the weekly missions for the current Act will offer 60,000 XP more than its previous one.

