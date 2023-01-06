Valorant to introduce 9 Lives, Gridcrash, and Venturi skin collections in Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass

A brand new Battlepass is set to make its way into Valorant with the release of Episode 6 Act 1 on January 10, 2022. Similar to its previous editions, the upcoming Battlepass will feature a set of exclusive weapon skins, player cards, gun buddies, and more items that players can procure by purchasing the pass.

Battlepass in Valorant also has a free track that makes a handful of cosmetics accessible to players who do not wish to purchase the pass. However, the highlight of each Battlepass is the set of exquisite weapon skins that players can collect for almost every weapon in the game.

Similar to previous Acts, three new skin collections will be featured in the upcoming Battlepass, which players can redeem by purchasing the pass and earning the XP required to progress through it. The Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass will cost players 1,000 Valorant Points (VP), which amounts to approximately $10.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass features Venturi Knife as the melee weapon

Here are the three skin collections that players can earn from the Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass:

9 Lives

Gridcash

Venturi

9 Lives

9 Lives skin collection (Image via Riot Games)

The 9 Lives skin collection is the first and perhaps the most impressive skinline to be included in the Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass. This collection features skins for Ares, Classic, Guardian, and Phantom.

The 9 Lives skin collection has its core design inspired by cats. This skinline also has three upgradeable variants, each of which portrays an Agent from Valorant in the form of a cat. Jett, Raze, Fade and Viper are the Agents featured on the 9 Lives skins.

Gridcrash

Gridcrash skin collection (Image via Riot Games)

Gridcrash is a skinline with an ethereal design that matches the vaporwave esthetic. This collection consists of skins for Ghost, Stinger, Bulldog, and Judge. Skins from this collection do not contain any upgradeable effects or variants.

The core design of the Gridcash skinline features a bike rider with a helmet passing through a city with skylines shining under the night sky. Despite the lack of additional variants, Gridcrash has a design that is capable of attracting much of the game's playerbase.

Venturi

Venturi skin collection (Image via Riot Games)

The Venturi skinline is the most anticipated one out of the three. It features skins for weapons like Spectre, Marshal, Frenzy, Vandal and Melee (Knife). Similar to the Gridcash collection, Venturi skins do not have any upgradeable variants or effects.

According to the developers at Riot Games, the Venturi design is intended to depict speed in the form of a skinline. With its sleek, modern feel and a unique melee weapon as the highlight, Venturi is sure to catch the eye of players worldwide.

