Valorant introduces a new Battlepass in every Act for every Episode and has been doing so since its inception. Riot Games emphasizes introducing a specific theme for every skinline that they introduce.

The latest Battlepass will feature a total of three weapon skin collections that will arrive with the Episode 6 Act 1 update. Alongside unique and attractive skinlines, Valorant will also receive a set of different player cards, sprays, and gun buddies. These in-game assets will be available to players who purchase the subscription, with a few rewards offered for free.

Here is a complete compilation of all the player cards, sprays, and gun buddies coming to Valorant in Episode 6 Act 1.

Field Command, Dream Team, New Year’s Knot, and more Battlepass content for Valorant Episode 6 Act 1

The inclusion of a Battlepass has become a long-running tradition for several online multiplayer games. Riot Games has been successful in creating alluring content and providing it through paid channels like the subscription service and the in-game store.

The community is expected to engage even more with Valorant as the latest Battlepass will introduce freshly designed items and weapon skins. The other assets that fill the tiers include player cards, sprays, and gun buddies.

Player cards

Player cards are banners that players can equip once they obtain them by completing the Battlepass tier they are on offer for. These are usually beautiful artworks that grant the playerbase a glance at the lore, while developing the backstory of the game.

Here is a list of all the player cards that will be available in Valorant through the upcoming Battlepass:

Field Command

9 Lives

Cat and Mouse

Grid Crash

Late Night Snack

Moonlit Chase

PlayZilla Dan (Free)

Rift Rider

Scars That Bond

Tight Knit

Venturi

Ultimate Collector

Ultimate Collector (Epilogue)

Sprays

Sprays are a creative asset in Valorant that players can use to mark a place on the map with their desired artwork for a short time. Here is a list of all the additions that will come to the game with the Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass:

9 Lives (Randomized - 4 sprays)

Who’s That Blind (Randomized - 5 sprays)

Perfectly Roasted (Animated)

Definitely Not It

Dream Team

Drop Skin Please

Good Fortune

Gridcrash

Last Person Standing

Network Error

No Bullets

No Worries Neon

Oh No

Oh Yes

Shock Heart (Free)

Players equipped with randomized sprays can display any one of the available designs they possess. The animated spray, as the name suggests, provides a moving visual that repeats its action until it expires.

Gun buddies

Gun buddies are smaller in-game assets, but unique in the sense that they add a certain flair to a player’s weapon. Most people enjoy pairing a gun buddy to match the equipped skin.

Here is a list of all the gun buddies that will be available in Valorant through the upcoming Battlepass:

Big Announcement

Electric Love

Episode 5 Act 1

Frozen Solid

New Year’s Knot

Peace and Love

Stringed Soprano

Venturi

Folded Wish

Epilogue Folded Wish

The Episode 6 Act 1 update will kickstart another season of Riot's dominant first-person shooter title and bring in a brand new Battlpass with exciting in-game cosmetics. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and guides regarding Valorant.

