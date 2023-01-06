Valorant introduces a new Battlepass in every Act for every Episode and has been doing so since its inception. Riot Games emphasizes introducing a specific theme for every skinline that they introduce.
The latest Battlepass will feature a total of three weapon skin collections that will arrive with the Episode 6 Act 1 update. Alongside unique and attractive skinlines, Valorant will also receive a set of different player cards, sprays, and gun buddies. These in-game assets will be available to players who purchase the subscription, with a few rewards offered for free.
Here is a complete compilation of all the player cards, sprays, and gun buddies coming to Valorant in Episode 6 Act 1.
Field Command, Dream Team, New Year’s Knot, and more Battlepass content for Valorant Episode 6 Act 1
The inclusion of a Battlepass has become a long-running tradition for several online multiplayer games. Riot Games has been successful in creating alluring content and providing it through paid channels like the subscription service and the in-game store.
The community is expected to engage even more with Valorant as the latest Battlepass will introduce freshly designed items and weapon skins. The other assets that fill the tiers include player cards, sprays, and gun buddies.
Player cards
Player cards are banners that players can equip once they obtain them by completing the Battlepass tier they are on offer for. These are usually beautiful artworks that grant the playerbase a glance at the lore, while developing the backstory of the game.
Here is a list of all the player cards that will be available in Valorant through the upcoming Battlepass:
- Field Command
- 9 Lives
- Cat and Mouse
- Grid Crash
- Late Night Snack
- Moonlit Chase
- PlayZilla Dan (Free)
- Rift Rider
- Scars That Bond
- Tight Knit
- Venturi
- Ultimate Collector
- Ultimate Collector (Epilogue)
Sprays
Sprays are a creative asset in Valorant that players can use to mark a place on the map with their desired artwork for a short time. Here is a list of all the additions that will come to the game with the Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass:
- 9 Lives (Randomized - 4 sprays)
- Who’s That Blind (Randomized - 5 sprays)
- Perfectly Roasted (Animated)
- Definitely Not It
- Dream Team
- Drop Skin Please
- Good Fortune
- Gridcrash
- Last Person Standing
- Network Error
- No Bullets
- No Worries Neon
- Oh No
- Oh Yes
- Shock Heart (Free)
Players equipped with randomized sprays can display any one of the available designs they possess. The animated spray, as the name suggests, provides a moving visual that repeats its action until it expires.
Gun buddies
Gun buddies are smaller in-game assets, but unique in the sense that they add a certain flair to a player’s weapon. Most people enjoy pairing a gun buddy to match the equipped skin.
Here is a list of all the gun buddies that will be available in Valorant through the upcoming Battlepass:
- Big Announcement
- Electric Love
- Episode 5 Act 1
- Frozen Solid
- New Year’s Knot
- Peace and Love
- Stringed Soprano
- Venturi
- Folded Wish
- Epilogue Folded Wish
The Episode 6 Act 1 update will kickstart another season of Riot's dominant first-person shooter title and bring in a brand new Battlpass with exciting in-game cosmetics. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and guides regarding Valorant.