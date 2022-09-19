How to get ChronoVoid spray in Valorant

Valorant will soon welcome a brand new bundle to its store, which includes skins for popular weapons like the Sheriff, Judge, Phantom, and Vandal. It will also include a melee, alongside the usual player card, spray, and gun buddy denoting the bundle. Titled 'ChronoVoid', the bundle is expected to be released in a few days.

Riot's popular free-to-play tactical shooter releases new cosmetic collections every few weeks, allowing players to garner an impressive inventory of skins to use. The developer's financial requirements for Valorant are mostly quenched through these cosmetic sales. A separate design team works tirelessly to bring new skins, inspired by intriguing ideas, to fans.

ChronoVoid belongs to the 'Exclusive Edition' tier, priced at 8700 VP for the entire bundle. Fortunately, players are able to purchase individual items from it. This article will reveal how players can get the ChronoVoid spray in Valorant.

Here's how one can grab the elegant ChronoVoid spray in Valorant

The upcoming bundle in Valorant will include a spray that fans can purchase separately. The independent price of the ChronoVoid spray is expected to be around 325 VP. The bundle is currently expected to go live on September 21 (United States) / September 22 (India). It will be available soon after the current collections, Kohaku & Matsuba and Valorant Champions 2022, leave the store.

Once the skinline is released in Valorant, hop on to the store and open the ChronoVoid collection. Here, look for the spray amongst the weapons, melee, player card, and gun buddy. Once you locate it, click on the button showing its price in VP and complete the purchase from there.

It should be noted that buying the entire bundle will get you the player card, spray, and buddy for free, which makes the purchase more cost-effective.

The ChronoVoid spray seems to be a futuristic representation of the Minotaur’s Labyrinth, an ancient maze structure built by Daedalus, as depicted in Greek mythology. Daedalus designed it to contain the Minotaur, leading to its name. It will be a static spray, but will be cool to own.

Speaking about the upcoming collection, Stefan Jevremovic, Lead VFX for Valorant, said:

"Inspired by the story of Daedalus and the Minotaur’s Labyrinth, the idea was to convey a sense of mystery and power, and of holding a forbidden piece of treasure. We wanted to make a weapon that represented a relic of ancient powers."

Every skin seems to give a strong sci-fi and futuristic vibe, similar to that of the 'Prelude to Chaos' bundle which was released in Valorant with Episode 5 Act 1. The weapon and melee skins will feature an orb in their center that will move but won't distract the user. Victoria Kim, Producer of Premium Content, stated:

"Looking at what we could do with animation and VFX, what we came out with was a moving visual piece that mesmerizes the eye but doesn’t distract. Like having a kinetic desk toy, it’s both pleasing and satisfying, yet is propelled by a force that is both controlled and yet one that cannot be controlled."

All weapon skins will feature four levels, which can be unlocked using Radianite Points. Only the melee skin will arrive with two levels. The bundle's skins will be available in three different color variants, namely green, red, and black.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far