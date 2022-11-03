How to obtain Soulstrife player card in Valorant

Valorant is set to release a brand new Halloween-themed skin collection, celebrating the event with its full glory. The skinline will feature a set of weapons with detailed visual effects based on a horror theme that will signify the holiday. Riot Games has always given the community special treatment when it comes to offering new bundles every now and then.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Feeling spooky? The Soulstrife Skinline is available in your shop tomorrow. Feeling spooky? The Soulstrife Skinline is available in your shop tomorrow. https://t.co/PCjB0rZ01r

The Soulstrife collection is expected to be released this month, soon after Patch 5.09 goes live in the game. Valorant players will be happy to know that a new skin bundle awaits. Apart from weapon skins, the Soulstrife collection will include plenty of cosmetic items for gamers to enjoy.

These include items such as sprays, gun buddies, and most importantly, player cards.

How can players acquire the Soulstrife player card in Valorant

To begin with, Soulstrife will be a Premium-Edition tier collection similar to Prime or Reaver in Valorant. Meaning, the entire set will cost around 7100 VP (Valorant Points). Apart from the weapon skins, players can acquire the cosmetics and the melee from the bundle separately if they want.

The Soulstrife cosmetics such as sprays, gun buddies, and player cards can be acquired for free if they choose to purchase the entire collection. However, separately purchasing the player card will require one to spend 375 VP from the store.

This means that they have a total of two options to acquire the player card from the bundle.

That being said, the choices for the gun buddy and the spray are the same. Players can either purchase them for 375 VP and 325 VP, respectively, or acquire them for free upon purchasing the entire bundle. The total investment of 7100 VP will also give them the melee for free in the bundle that will otherwise cost 3550 VP if purchased outside the collection.

The Soulstrife collection will be available in the in-game store soon after the deployment of the latest patch. Halloween is dated October 31, yet Riot Games decided to release the bundle celebrating the event on November 2, to keep up with their regular patch cycle for the shooter.

The Soulstrife collection will feature a variety of weapons for the game. That being said, it will not include any variants. The weapons featured in the collection are as follows:

Phantom

Guardian

Spectre

Ghost

Melee (Scythe)

Earlier leaks regarding the bundle mentioned that the bundle is unlikely to feature a player card, but recent reports from a prominent Valorant data minor, ValorLeaks, have confirmed that the collection will include one.

Players who are interested in cosmetics will be pleased to know that they will be able to grab the exclusive Halloween-themed player card with the Soulstrife collection on its release.

The Halloween-themed bundle will bring the event's atmospheric feel for all players to grab on November 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm PDT/ November 3, 2022, at 2:30 am IST. Those who miss out on the bundle will also be able to grab these skins if they show up on the Night Market rotation from Episode 6 Act 2.

Poll : 0 votes