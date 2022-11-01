Valorant is set to release a brand new in-game skin collection to celebrate Halloween. Being a company known for its diverse audience, Riot Games has decided to celebrate the worldwide occasion of Halloween with the release of the Soulstrife skin bundle in Episode 5 Act 3.

Although Halloween is dated October 31, Riot Games has decided to release their Halloween themed skin collection on November 2, staying in line with their usual patch cycle. Players can expect the new skin collection to be released soon after the upcoming Patch 5.09 hits the game's servers.

Everything to know about Valorant's Halloween special Soulstrife skin collection

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Feeling spooky? The Soulstrife Skinline is available in your shop tomorrow. Feeling spooky? The Soulstrife Skinline is available in your shop tomorrow. https://t.co/PCjB0rZ01r

Bundle details

According to Riot Games, Valorant's upcoming Soulstrife skin collection will consist of five weapon skins. They are as such:

Phantom

Guardian

Spectre

Ghost

Melee (Scythe)

Similar to other skin collections in the game, Soulstrife is also expected to carry additional cosmetics such as gun buddies, sprays, and more. Sources on Twitter have revealed that the bundle may not consist of a player card. However, more information about the bundle attachments will be revealed in the coming hours.

Price and tier

Although Riot Games is yet to officially announce the price and tier of the upcoming Soulstrife collection, sources on Twitter have estimated the bundle to cost 7100 VP (Valorant Points). Additionally, each skin from the collection is expected to cost 1775 VP, with the Melee (Scythe) priced at 3550 VP.

Considering the cost of each individual skin, the Soulstrife collection is expected to belong to the Premium-Edition Tier of skins in Valorant. That being said, weapons from this collection are eligible for the Night Market, starting with Episode 6 Act 2.

Features

Riot Games is yet to detail the features of the Soulstrife skin collection. However, according to floxay, a Valorant dataminer, weapons from the bundle will include only 1 upgradeable level that players can purchase with Radianite Points (RP). The Soulstrife skin bundle, however, is not expected to contain additional color variants or chromas.

floxay @floxayyy Collection codenamed "Haunted";

- Melee

- Phantom

- Guardian

- Spectre

- Ghost

- Spray & Card (no Buddy)



1775 / 3550 / 7100 VP

(Gun / Melee / Bundle)



1 level upgrade, no chromas/variants Collection codenamed "Haunted";- Melee- Phantom- Guardian- Spectre- Ghost- Spray & Card (no Buddy)1775 / 3550 / 7100 VP(Gun / Melee / Bundle)1 level upgrade, no chromas/variants

Release date

The Soulstrife skin collection is expected to make its way into the game soon after the Ion 2.0 collection expires in the in-game store. That being said, players only have a few hours left to purchase items from the existing Ion 2.0 collection before it expires from the store.

The new collection will replace the existing one in the in-game store's "Featured" section on November 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm PDT/ November 3, 2022 at 2:30 am IST.

Poll : 0 votes