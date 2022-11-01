"Looks like a Reaver rip-off": SEN Tarik reacts to Valorant's Halloween-themed Soulstrife skin collection

Valorant is set to release a new skinline to celebrate Halloween. Riot Games have always been generous in giving the community the best skin collections. Over the years, the game has introduced many skins that help players represent their unique personalities.

Halloween, this time falls under Episode 5 Act 3. Riot decided to introduce a brand new, Halloween-themed, Soulstrife skin collection to the game. Popular content creators like Tarik Celik quickly spotted the leaks and are interested in sharing their thoughts on the bundle.

He shared some thoughts on the Halloween-themed bundle as the leaks showed how the set's skins would look.

Soulstrife bundle will add new flavor to Valorant

Tarik has been a popular content creator since leaving the Counter Strike professional scene. He actively follows Valorant's professional scene and is very close to the game's overall community.

On a recent livestream, he dove into the leaked Halloween-themed bundle and provided some interesting insights.

Upon setting his eyes on the leak, the streamer stated,

"Is this it?"

After a brief pause, he added,

"Looks kinda good actually, looks like a Reaver rip off right?"

Riot Games may have taken some inspiration from their Reaver bundle to give Soulstrife some similar effects. After observing the image, Tarik added:

"Wait so if this skin has effects it'll be cold no?"

After replying to the chat about how this skin is remarkably similar to Reaver once more, Tarik said:

"It's like Omen themed huh."

A fan in the chat also added to this that Tarik read out loud with a question,

"It definetely doesn't have effects?"

Tarik did not stop the question from adding more of his opinion to the bundle. He quickly looked out for the melee and stated:

"It looks good, I like the knife too."

The content creator also looked out and noticed that the Rifle Soulstrife bundle was included. He added,

"There is a Phantom as well dude, they gotta throw effects on this."

Tarik last compared the Reaver 2.0 collection's cover to the leaked Soulstrife and mentioned how similar they are.

Although Halloween is on October 31, Riot Games will release their Halloween-themed Soulstrife collection on November 2, so it stays in line with their usual patch cycle.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Feeling spooky? The Soulstrife Skinline is available in your shop tomorrow. Feeling spooky? The Soulstrife Skinline is available in your shop tomorrow. https://t.co/PCjB0rZ01r

Patch 5.09 can be expected to bring a brand-new collection to the game with more bug fixes. The Soulstrife bundle is expected to feature the following weapons in Valorant:

Phantom

Guadrian

Spectre

Ghost

Melee (Scythe)

Players can also expect the bundle to bring other cosmetics similar to other collections in Valorant. Riot Games is yet to officially announce the price and tier for the upcoming Soulstrife bundle, yet sources online have guessed the bundle will cost around 7100 VP (Valorant Points).

Each skin from the bundle could cost around 1775 VP, and the Melee will be around 3550 VP. The bundle is likely going to be part of the Premium-tier.

