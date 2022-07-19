"Now he's showing off": tarik reacts to Boaster's 4k against Leviatán during VCT Copenhagen

VCT: Copenhagen Day 9 witnessed a phenomenal match between Fnatic and Leviatán on July 18. The match became particularly interesting when streamer and former CS:GO pro, tarik, reviewed an exceptional play made by Boaster from Fnatic during the match against Leviatán.

Fnatic successfully won the game in with a scoreline of 2-1 against Leviatán in the VCT, where Boaster made a phenomenal play with the Operator, taking four kills as he flushed out Leviatán players one by one.

VCT: Copenhagen Day 9 became more interesting with Boaster's amazing round

Fnatic roaster player Jake "Boaster" Howlett, besides being known for his mechanical skills, is also a former Counter Strike professional. He has made numerous amazing clutches and plays ever since he stepped foot into Valorant.

Tarik "tarik" Celik is also known for being a former CS:GO professional. He has been off the professional scene for almost three years now. However, he is still active on Twitch where he regularly streams official Valorant matches and reviews VODS every now and then.

The recent match-up between Fnatic vs. Leviatán saw an amazing 4k from Boaster from Fnatic, which had tarik shouting with excitement.

As the round was nearing 1:30, tarik exclaimed:

"My god man, I asked for a 2-0 but look where we are!"

As soon as he uttered the sentence, tarik was taken by surprise as Boaster advanced A Showers on Bind with the Operator in his hands and got a kill on kiNgg. tarik burst out saying:

"Boaster with the op, Boaster with the OP!"

Soon, Boaster continued advancing towards the Shower entrance and got another kill. This had tarik cry out:

"Oooooh Boaster!"

After this, Leviatán got a kill to make up for their player deficit, but Boaster was to kill again. After witnessing his clean kill through the Astra smoke on the A site, tarik expressed in wonderment:

"Now he's showing off, now he's showing off."

Boaster did not stop there - he had to finish off the round with one more kill on the Chamber. tarik finished his proclamations by repeating in wonder:

"Now he's showing off, damn."

Here is what fans had to say from the amazing play by Boaster

Fans coud not control their excitement after watching Boaster's gameplay. Here is what they had to say after watching the clip on Reddit.

A viewer imagined what it must have been like on Boaster's side of the screen:

Some fans poked fun at the exasperation felt by Boaster:

According to some, Boaster would be a great Chamber player:

A few comments alluded to the fact that his computer was probably broken:

Boaster's insane gameplay earned him some comparisons to famous pop culture references:

For a few, there was nothing better than analyzing his gameplay and pondering over his decisions:

VCT: Copenhagen is here to stay until July 24, when the winning team will take the title of the best Valorant team in the world. There will be more such plays and matches for the community to enjoy before the VCT ends.

