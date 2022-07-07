Boaster Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is currently one of the most popular tactical shooters in the market, and the game is constantly evolving with time. There is a highly-active professional scene to back it up as well.

Since the game's release in June 2020, many former CS:GO professionals have decided to switch to the game to explore new opportunities. This also inspires Riot to establish an active esports scene around the game.

Jake "Boaster" Howlett was one of those players who switched to Riot's shooter title immediately after the game's release. He is currently playing for the British side Fnatic. The EMEA Valorant star has already represented his region in three international Valorant LAN events with Fnatic and is ready to participate in another one in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen later this month.

Boaster is one of the most charming people in the Valorant esports scene. Hence, he has a huge fan base among Valorant lovers around the globe, and they consider him their idol as well. Many prefer to emulate their in-game idols in terms of playstyle and game settings. In this article, players will learn about Boaster's complete game settings and equipment, which will help their game.

Fnatic Boaster's Valorant career and in-game settings

Boaster started his esports journey as a CS:GO player a few years ago. However, he decided to switch to Valorant after the release of the game in 2020. He started his Valorant career with SUMN FC. The team was later acquired by European organization Fnatic, and Boaster has been playing under the banner ever since.

Fnatic is one of the most successful EMEA sides. The team has represented the region in three previous international LAN events, the most in the region and Boaster was the IGL and captain of the team. He lifted his first major trophy by winning the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers last month by defeating FunPlus Phoenix in the Grand Final. He will now represent his region again in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Many fans would love to know the in-game settings that Boaster uses to play the game. His in-game settings and equipment list are mentioned below:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 0.52

0.52 eDPI: 208

208 Zoom Sensitivity: 1

1 Hz: 1000

1000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

6 Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Green Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 2

2 Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 6

6 Inner Line Thickness: 2

2 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability 1: Q

Q Use/Equip Ability 2: E

E Use/Equip Ability 3: C

C Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Rotate Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Based On Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality: Low

Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Unknown Bloom: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows: Off

Equipment

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

ZOWIE XL2546 Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Logitech G Pro X Superlight White Keyboard: Fnatic miniSTREAK

Fnatic miniSTREAK Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro

PC components

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Graphics Card: AMD RADEON RX 6900 XT

The above data is collected from the 'prosettings.net' website. Players can emulate their idol, Boaster, by using these in-game settings.

