Boaster Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant is currently one of the most popular tactical shooters in the market, and the game is constantly evolving with time. There is a highly-active professional scene to back it up as well.
Since the game's release in June 2020, many former CS:GO professionals have decided to switch to the game to explore new opportunities. This also inspires Riot to establish an active esports scene around the game.
Jake "Boaster" Howlett was one of those players who switched to Riot's shooter title immediately after the game's release. He is currently playing for the British side Fnatic. The EMEA Valorant star has already represented his region in three international Valorant LAN events with Fnatic and is ready to participate in another one in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen later this month.
Boaster is one of the most charming people in the Valorant esports scene. Hence, he has a huge fan base among Valorant lovers around the globe, and they consider him their idol as well. Many prefer to emulate their in-game idols in terms of playstyle and game settings. In this article, players will learn about Boaster's complete game settings and equipment, which will help their game.
Fnatic Boaster's Valorant career and in-game settings
Boaster started his esports journey as a CS:GO player a few years ago. However, he decided to switch to Valorant after the release of the game in 2020. He started his Valorant career with SUMN FC. The team was later acquired by European organization Fnatic, and Boaster has been playing under the banner ever since.
Fnatic is one of the most successful EMEA sides. The team has represented the region in three previous international LAN events, the most in the region and Boaster was the IGL and captain of the team. He lifted his first major trophy by winning the EMEA Stage 2 Challengers last month by defeating FunPlus Phoenix in the Grand Final. He will now represent his region again in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.
Many fans would love to know the in-game settings that Boaster uses to play the game. His in-game settings and equipment list are mentioned below:
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.52
- eDPI: 208
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 2
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 6
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 2: E
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Keyboard: Fnatic miniSTREAK
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha S
- Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro
PC components
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: AMD RADEON RX 6900 XT
The above data is collected from the 'prosettings.net' website. Players can emulate their idol, Boaster, by using these in-game settings.