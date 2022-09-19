How to get ChronoVoid gun buddy in Valorant?

ChronoVoid gun buddy in Valorant is an exclusive bundle item from the upcoming skin collection called ChronoVoid. The gun buddy appears to have a floating pearl-like structure within a ring, surrounded by three fragmented rings.

Inspired by Magical-tech and futuristic themes, ChronoVoid skins bring an exciting new flavor to the existing range of weapon skins. This skin collection will include transformations, visual effects, and unique animations. Its default blue and golden esthetics represent the future and the luxurious theme this bundle is moving forward with.

ChronoVoid gun buddy in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Gun buddies in Valorant are a type of cosmetic item. These are like weapon charms attached to the weapon's main body. Based on the gun buddy equipped, it brings a different flair to the weapon. Players can earn gun buddies by completing the Battle Pass tiers, buying them individually in a bundle, or getting them for free if the bundle is entirely bought.

Getting the ChronoVoid gun buddy in Valorant

The ChronoVoid gun buddy will be available from the ChronoVoid skin collection, which is expected to cost players 475 VP ($4.99). However, the gun buddy will be free of charge upon purchasing the entire skin bundle.

The middle pearl-like structure appears to have a glow to it, and the buddy will be revolving throughout the game. This buddy is unique because no part of the buddy is touching each other. The center pearl is floating in the middle. The inner ring surrounds it but doesn't hold it in physically. Similarly, the fragmented outer rings float without touching each other.

The objective of this line of skins was to bring something futuristic with a sense of magic, and this design concept reflects within the bundle itself.

ChronoVoid gun buddy in Valorant - all sides (Image via Riot Games)

The entire skin bundle will come at a price point of 8700 VP and include many items other than the weapon skins. All items in the ChronoVoid skin collection include:

ChronoVoid Phantom

ChronoVoid Vandal

Terminus A Quo (melee)

ChronoVoid Sheriff

ChronoVoid Judge

ChronoVoid Card

ChronoVoid Spray

ChronoVoid Gun Buddy

ChronoVoid skin bundle (Image via Riot Games)

When asked about the goals the developers had in designing this bundle, Stefan Jevremovic, Art Lead, had to say the following:

"The goal was to create a sci-fi weapon with a unique experience. We wanted to show something that could be considered technologically advanced yet luxurious. Inspired by the story of Daedalus and the Minotaur’s Labyrinth, the idea was to convey a sense of mystery and power, and of holding a forbidden piece of treasure. We wanted to make a weapon that represented a relic of ancient powers."

After the recent Valorant Kohaku & Matsuba Bundle arrival, which bought classic medieval period art into present-day weapons, Valorant’s next skin bundle is all about magic and the future.

The ChronoVoid skin collection is coming on September 21, 2022. The price tier for the bundle has been established at 'XE.'

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far