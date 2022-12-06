Valorant Swiftplay mode: Beta release date, features, and more

Valorant is set to release a brand new game mode, called Switfplay, in the upcoming patch for its global playerbase to enjoy. The beta version of Swiftplay will be made available to players in all regions with the release of Patch 5.12 on December 6, 2022.

Swiftplay will essentially be a compressed version of the Unrated, allowing players to compete in a similar environment to the standard Unrated mode, but with a shortened match time. The goal of this new game mode is to provide players with the core Valorant experience with a lower time commitment.

With the arrival of the final patch of Episode 5 Act 3, Swiftplay Beta will enter Valorant's pool of game modes, alongside Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, Deathmatch, Escalation, Replication, and Custom Game. It is, however, yet to be confirmed if Swiftplay Beta will replace any of the existing game modes.

Everything to know about Swiftplay game mode in Valorant: Beta release date, all features, and more

Swiftplay Beta will be playable from December 6, 2022 to the end of the ongoing Episode 5 Act 3 on January 10, 2023.

Once the game mode has completed its first beta test, Riot Games may bring about the necessary tweaks to the game mode and ultimately decide if it fits the game. Based on additional factors like community feedback, Swiftplay may or may not make its way back into Valorant.

Features

The Swiftplay game mode is similar to the standard 5v5 Unrated mode, but condensed in nature. Here are all the features of this upcoming game mode:

1) First team to 5 rounds wins, with each half lasting 4 rounds.

2) Victory conditions will be the same as standard Spike modes, where each team will have a single spike carrier. Teams will have to either eliminate their enemy team, or plant/defuse the spike to win each round.

3) Set Credit amounts will be granted to all players at the start of the round:

800

2400* (Not including 600 credit bonus for winning pistol)

4250

4250

4) Weapon and Credit carryover is supported

5) Teams will receive +600 Credit bonus for winning a pistol round

6) Standard Kill bonus will be +200 Credits and the Spike Plant bonus will be +300 Credits

7) Swiftplay will offer enhanced economy and the ability to buy weapons/equipments during the buy phase

8) 2 Ultimate points will be granted at the start of each half

9) Sudden death overtime after 8 rounds

10) Match time will be approximately 15 minutes

11) Map pool for Swiftplay will be the same as the current Unrated map pool

Release date and time

Players all over the world will be able to try out the new Swiftplay game mode once Patch 5.12 is active. The release time for the patch will vary for each region. Here are the expected release timings for Patch 5.12:

Asia-Pacific: December 6, 2022 at 14:00 PST

December 6, 2022 at 14:00 PST Brazil: December 6, 2022 at 06:00 PST

December 6, 2022 at 06:00 PST Europe: December 6, 2022 at 20:00 PST

December 6, 2022 at 20:00 PST Korea: December 6, 2022 at 14:00 PST

December 6, 2022 at 14:00 PST Latin America: December 6, 2022 at 06:00 PST

December 6, 2022 at 06:00 PST North America: December 6, 2022 at 06:00 PST

Patch 5.12 of Valorant is one of the biggest updates the game has received in a long time. This upcoming update will introduce changes to 15 different Agents, with popular picks like Chamber, Sage, and Viper encountering notable nerfs for their utility kits.

Additionally, this patch will introduce several ability damage changes, damage multiplier changes, and a much anticipated nerf for the Spectre. The new Cryostasis skin collection will also be released alongside the patch. Players can find out more about the upcoming patch by going through the Patch 5.12 official notes.

