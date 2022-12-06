Valorant patch 5.12 official notes: Swiftplay Beta goes live, massive Chamber nerfs, damage interaction updates, and more

Valorant patch 5.12 will be the list set of updates that the shooter will be receiving this year, and Riot Games will be introducing an incredible amount of balance changes this time around.
However, one of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the slew of nerfs making their way to Chamber, along with the arrival of the new Swiftplay Beta game mode.
The Swiftplay will be a condensed form of the 5v5 Unrated mode which will be added to the servers for a limited period of time.
Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Valorant patch 5.12 official notes
1) Agent Updates
Breach
Rolling Thunder (X)
- Ultimate Points increased 7 >>> 8
Chamber
Headhunter (Q)
- Spread increased after 2nd bullet, when spamming. This is explicitly meant to reduce low-precision body-shot spam as an effective combat measure at range.
Rendezvous (E)
- Chamber now places a single anchor that can be teleported to while inside its range
- Radius increased 7.5m >>> 13m
- Removed teleport activation height restriction
- Increased weapon equip time after teleporting 0.4s >>> 0.7s
- Headhunter is unaffected by this change
- Destroying Rendezvous teleport anchor now disables it for the remainder of the round, instead of being placed on a cooldown.
- Chamber no longer incurs an additional cooldown when recalling his Anchor after teleporting.
- Health decreased 80 >>> 50
Trademark (C)
- The trap is now range restricted
- Trademark will disable when Chamber moves out of range, and reactivate once he is inside.
- Can now be recalled mid-round without line of sight
- 30s cooldown on recall
- Destruction remains permanent
- Initial Arm Time increased 2s >>> 4s
- Health Increased 1 >>> 20
Tour De Force (X)
- Fire rate decreased by 57.5%
Slow
- This applies to both Trademark and Tour De Force
- Reduced duration 6s >>> 4s
Cypher
Trapwire (C)
- Health increased 1 >>> 20
Fade
Prowler (C)
- Health decreased 100 >>> 60
Harbor
High Tide (E)
- Duration increased 12s >>> 15s
Cascade (C)
- Duration increased 5s >>> 7s
KAY/O
ZERO/POINT (E)
- Health increased 1 >>> 20
NULL/cmd (C)
- Ultimate points increased 7 >>> 8
Killjoy
Lockdown (X)
- Health increased 150 >>> 200
Nanoswarm (C)
- Health increased 1 >>> 20
Omen
Paranoia (Q)
- Cost decreased 300 >>> 250
Phoenix
Blaze (C)
- Cost decreased 200 >>> 150
Raze
Boom Bot (C)
- Health decreased 100 >>> 60
Blast Pack (Q)
- Health increased 1 >>> 20
Sage
Barrier Orb (C)
- Fortify delay increased 3.0s >>> 3.3s
Healing Orb (E)
- Self heal total amount decreased 60HP >>> 30HP
- Ally heal total amount increased 60HP>>> 100HP
Sova
Recon Bolt (E)
- Health increased 1 >>> 20
Skye
Trailblazer (Q)
- Cost increased 250 >>> 300
Regrowth (C)
- Cost decreased 200 >>> 150
Viper
Viper’s Pit (X)
- Smoke integrity regen time 5.0 >>> 25.0
- Max time out of smoke decreased 15.0 >>> 8.0
- Ultimate points required 7 >>> 8
Yoru
Gatecrash (E)
- Health decreased 100 >>> 60
- Cost decreased 200 >>> 150
2) Gameplay Systems Updates
Assist Tail Tuning
- Assist tails are the “grace period” duration after a debuff has expired where a player will still be awarded an assist for debuffing the killed target.
- Concuss, Nearsight, Detained
- Assist tail increased 2s >>> 3s
Exiting Smokes
- Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s
Slow
- Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s
Suppression
- Added new 3s assist tail
3) Damage Interaction Updates
Brimstone
Incendiary now damages:
- Killjoy Nanoswarm
- Killjoy Alarmbot
- Killjoy Lockdown
- Cypher Trapwire
- Raze Blast Pack
- Sova Recon Bolt
- Reyna Leer
- Sage Barrier Orb
- KAY/O Knife
- Chamber Trademark
- Chamber Rendezvous
- Fade Prowler
- Orbital Strike now damages:
- Chamber Rendezvous
Phoenix
Hothands bow damages:
- Cypher Trapwire
- Killjoy Nanoswarm
- Killjoy Alarmbot
- Killjoy Lockdown
- Raze Blast Pack
- Reyna Leer
- Sage Barrier Orb
- Sova Recon Bolt
- Fade Prowler
- KAY/O Knife
- Chamber Trademark
- Chamber Rendezvous
- Blaze now damages:
- Cypher Trapwire
- Killjoy Nanoswarm
- Killjoy Alarmbot
- Killjoy Lockdown
- Raze Blast Pack
- Reyna Leer
- Sage Barrier Orb
- Sova Recon Bolt
- Fade Prowler
- KAY/O Knife
- Yoru Fakeout
- Chamber Trademark
- Chamber Rendezvouszero
KAY/O
FRAG/MENT: KAY/O now has a voiceover that tells his allies the number of enemies suppressed when the knife hits.
ZERO/POINT now damages:
- Fade Prowler
Killjoy
Nanoswarm now damages:
- Cypher Trapwire
- Killjoy Nanoswarm
- Killjoy Alarmbot
- Killjoy lockdown
- Raze Blast Pack
- Reyna Leer
- Sage Barrier Orb
- Sova Recon Bolt
- Chamber Trademark
- Chamber Rendezvous
- Fade Prowler
- KAY/O Knife
Raze
Blast Pack now damages:
- Fade Prowler
- Paint Shells
- Now damages:
- Fade Prowler
Sova
Shock Bolt now damages:
- Fade Prowler
- Hunters Fury
- Now damages:
- Raze Satchel
- Reyna Leer
- Fade Prowler
- Chamber Rendezvous
Viper
Snakebite now damages:
- Cypher Trapwire
- Killjoy Nanoswarm
- Killjoy Alarmbot
- Killjoy lockdown
- Raze Blast Pack
- Reyna Leer
- Sage Barrier Orb
- Skye Seekers
- Sova Recon Bolt
- Chamber Trademark
- Chamber Rendezvous
- Fade Prowler
- KAY/O Knife
4) Damage Multiplier Updates
Breach
- Aftershock now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players
Brimstone
- Incendiary now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players
KAY/O
- Fragment now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players
Killjoy
- Nanoswarm now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players
Phoenix
- Hot Hands now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players
Raze
- Blast Pack now deals 1200% >>> 250% damage to non-players
- Paint Shells now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players
- Boom Bot now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players
Viper
- Snake Bite now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players
5) Allied Ability Damage Immunity
The following abilities are now immune to allied damage.
Chamber
- Rendezvous
- Trademark
Cypher
- Spycam
Fade
- Prowler
- Haunt
KAY/O
- ZERO/POINT
Killjoy
- Alarmbot
- Lockdown
Raze
- Blastpack
- Boom Bot
Skye
- Seekers
- Trailblazer
Sova
- Owl Drone
- Recon Bolt
Yoru
- Gatecrash
- Fakeout
6) Weapon Updates
Spectre
Added a third damage range to the Spectre and updated distances. New distances and body shot damage are:
- 0-15m, 26 damage.
- 15m-30m, 22 damage.
- 30m+, 20 damage.
For reference, the old ranges and damages were:
- 0-20m, 26 damage.
- 20m+, 22 damage.
7) Modes Updates
Swiftplay Beta
Similar to the standard 5v5 Unrated mode, but condensed:
- First to 5 rounds, 4-round half
- Spike mode victory conditions
- Single Spike carrier
- Weapon and Credit carryover supported
- +600 credit bonus for winning pistol round
- Standard Kill bonuses (+200c) and Spike Plant bonuses (+300c)
- 2 Ult points granted at the start of each half
- Sudden death overtime
- Match time is approx. 15 minutes
8) Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Phoenix would not be decayed by Viper for a short period after dying during Run It Back while decayed. (Thanks for the report Iyerfire)
- Fixed an issue where Cypher wasn’t able to place Trapwires on the glass panels by the yellow crate on Icebox.
- Fixed a bug where enemy Spycams or Turrets could trigger Cypher’s Trapwires.
- Fixed a bug where enemy knives could not damage Chamber’s Rendezvous teleport anchor.
- Fixed a bug where Boombot would explode on contact with Yoru’s Gatecrash beacons.