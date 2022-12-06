Valorant patch 5.12 official notes: Swiftplay Beta goes live, massive Chamber nerfs, damage interaction updates, and more

Valorant patch 5.12 will be the list set of updates that the shooter will be receiving this year, and Riot Games will be introducing an incredible amount of balance changes this time around.

However, one of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the slew of nerfs making their way to Chamber, along with the arrival of the new Swiftplay Beta game mode.

Valorant patch 5.12 highlight (Image via Riot Games)

The Swiftplay will be a condensed form of the 5v5 Unrated mode which will be added to the servers for a limited period of time.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 5.12 official notes

1) Agent Updates

Breach

Rolling Thunder (X)

Ultimate Points increased 7 >>> 8

Chamber

Headhunter (Q)

Spread increased after 2nd bullet, when spamming. This is explicitly meant to reduce low-precision body-shot spam as an effective combat measure at range.

Rendezvous (E)

Chamber now places a single anchor that can be teleported to while inside its range

Radius increased 7.5m >>> 13m

Removed teleport activation height restriction

Increased weapon equip time after teleporting 0.4s >>> 0.7s

Headhunter is unaffected by this change

Destroying Rendezvous teleport anchor now disables it for the remainder of the round, instead of being placed on a cooldown.

Chamber no longer incurs an additional cooldown when recalling his Anchor after teleporting.

Health decreased 80 >>> 50

Trademark (C)

The trap is now range restricted

Trademark will disable when Chamber moves out of range, and reactivate once he is inside.

Can now be recalled mid-round without line of sight

30s cooldown on recall

Destruction remains permanent

Initial Arm Time increased 2s >>> 4s

Health Increased 1 >>> 20

Tour De Force (X)

Fire rate decreased by 57.5%

Slow

This applies to both Trademark and Tour De Force

Reduced duration 6s >>> 4s

Cypher

Trapwire (C)

Health increased 1 >>> 20

Fade

Prowler (C)

Health decreased 100 >>> 60

Harbor

High Tide (E)

Duration increased 12s >>> 15s

Cascade (C)

Duration increased 5s >>> 7s

KAY/O

ZERO/POINT (E)

Health increased 1 >>> 20

NULL/cmd (C)

Ultimate points increased 7 >>> 8

Killjoy

Lockdown (X)

Health increased 150 >>> 200

Nanoswarm (C)

Health increased 1 >>> 20

Omen

Paranoia (Q)

Cost decreased 300 >>> 250

Phoenix

Blaze (C)

Cost decreased 200 >>> 150

Raze

Boom Bot (C)

Health decreased 100 >>> 60

Blast Pack (Q)

Health increased 1 >>> 20

Sage

Barrier Orb (C)

Fortify delay increased 3.0s >>> 3.3s

Healing Orb (E)

Self heal total amount decreased 60HP >>> 30HP

Ally heal total amount increased 60HP>>> 100HP

Sova

Recon Bolt (E)

Health increased 1 >>> 20

Skye

Trailblazer (Q)

Cost increased 250 >>> 300

Regrowth (C)

Cost decreased 200 >>> 150

Viper

Viper’s Pit (X)

Smoke integrity regen time 5.0 >>> 25.0

Max time out of smoke decreased 15.0 >>> 8.0

Ultimate points required 7 >>> 8

Yoru

Gatecrash (E)

Health decreased 100 >>> 60

Cost decreased 200 >>> 150

2) Gameplay Systems Updates

Assist Tail Tuning

Assist tails are the “grace period” duration after a debuff has expired where a player will still be awarded an assist for debuffing the killed target.



Concuss, Nearsight, Detained

Assist tail increased 2s >>> 3s

Exiting Smokes

Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s

Slow

Assist tail increased 1s >>> 2s

Suppression

Added new 3s assist tail

3) Damage Interaction Updates

Brimstone

Incendiary now damages:

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Killjoy Alarmbot

Killjoy Lockdown

Cypher Trapwire

Raze Blast Pack

Sova Recon Bolt

Reyna Leer

Sage Barrier Orb

KAY/O Knife

Chamber Trademark

Chamber Rendezvous

Fade Prowler

Orbital Strike now damages:

Chamber Rendezvous

Phoenix

Hothands bow damages:

Cypher Trapwire

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Killjoy Alarmbot

Killjoy Lockdown

Raze Blast Pack

Reyna Leer

Sage Barrier Orb

Sova Recon Bolt

Fade Prowler

KAY/O Knife

Chamber Trademark

Chamber Rendezvous

Blaze now damages:

Cypher Trapwire

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Killjoy Alarmbot

Killjoy Lockdown

Raze Blast Pack

Reyna Leer

Sage Barrier Orb

Sova Recon Bolt

Fade Prowler

KAY/O Knife

Yoru Fakeout

Chamber Trademark

Chamber Rendezvouszero

KAY/O

FRAG/MENT: KAY/O now has a voiceover that tells his allies the number of enemies suppressed when the knife hits.

ZERO/POINT now damages:

Fade Prowler

Killjoy

Nanoswarm now damages:

Cypher Trapwire

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Killjoy Alarmbot

Killjoy lockdown

Raze Blast Pack

Reyna Leer

Sage Barrier Orb

Sova Recon Bolt

Chamber Trademark

Chamber Rendezvous

Fade Prowler

KAY/O Knife

Raze

Blast Pack now damages:

Fade Prowler

Paint Shells

Now damages:

Fade Prowler

Sova

Shock Bolt now damages:

Fade Prowler

Hunters Fury

Now damages:

Raze Satchel

Reyna Leer

Fade Prowler

Chamber Rendezvous

Viper

Snakebite now damages:

Cypher Trapwire

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Killjoy Alarmbot

Killjoy lockdown

Raze Blast Pack

Reyna Leer

Sage Barrier Orb

Skye Seekers

Sova Recon Bolt

Chamber Trademark

Chamber Rendezvous

Fade Prowler

KAY/O Knife

4) Damage Multiplier Updates

Breach

Aftershock now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players

Brimstone

Incendiary now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

KAY/O

Fragment now deals 250% >>> 100% damage to non-players

Killjoy

Nanoswarm now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

Phoenix

Hot Hands now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

Raze

Blast Pack now deals 1200% >>> 250% damage to non-players

Paint Shells now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players

Boom Bot now deals 100% >>> 250% damage to non-players

Viper

Snake Bite now deals 100% >>> 50% damage to non-players

5) Allied Ability Damage Immunity

The following abilities are now immune to allied damage.

Chamber

Rendezvous

Trademark

Cypher

Spycam

Fade

Prowler

Haunt

KAY/O

ZERO/POINT

Killjoy

Alarmbot

Lockdown

Raze

Blastpack

Boom Bot

Skye

Seekers

Trailblazer

Sova

Owl Drone

Recon Bolt

Yoru

Gatecrash

Fakeout

6) Weapon Updates

Spectre

Added a third damage range to the Spectre and updated distances. New distances and body shot damage are:

0-15m, 26 damage.

15m-30m, 22 damage.

30m+, 20 damage.

For reference, the old ranges and damages were:

0-20m, 26 damage.

20m+, 22 damage.

7) Modes Updates

Swiftplay Beta (Image via Riot Games)

Swiftplay Beta

Similar to the standard 5v5 Unrated mode, but condensed:

First to 5 rounds, 4-round half

Spike mode victory conditions

Single Spike carrier

Weapon and Credit carryover supported

+600 credit bonus for winning pistol round

Standard Kill bonuses (+200c) and Spike Plant bonuses (+300c)

2 Ult points granted at the start of each half

Sudden death overtime

Match time is approx. 15 minutes

8) Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Phoenix would not be decayed by Viper for a short period after dying during Run It Back while decayed. (Thanks for the report Iyerfire)

Fixed an issue where Cypher wasn’t able to place Trapwires on the glass panels by the yellow crate on Icebox.

Fixed a bug where enemy Spycams or Turrets could trigger Cypher’s Trapwires.

Fixed a bug where enemy knives could not damage Chamber’s Rendezvous teleport anchor.

Fixed a bug where Boombot would explode on contact with Yoru’s Gatecrash beacons.

Poll : 0 votes