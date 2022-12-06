Valorant will soon welcome a new Night Market phase as part of the ongoing Episode 5 Act 3. As per the official announcement, the upcoming store extension will remain in-game for one month, which is two weeks more than the usual time period, letting players make use of this extended period to plan further.

Valorant's Night Market offers players six flipping cards at the beginning of the event. Each of these cards contains a weapon skin and a corresponding discount to its original price, with the skins and discounts being offered at random. Upon interacting with these cards, you will be presented with six different offers, which will remain in the Night Market section until the end of the event.

Looking forward to 2022's last Valorant Night Market? This article will state the start date and expected release time of the upcoming Episode 5 Act 3 Night Market for you to keep track of and test your luck when the in-game shopping event arrives.

When will Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 Night Market start in all regions?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Year’s coming to a close. Let’s see it out with a Night. Market. DEC 7 - JAN 4 PT Year’s coming to a close. Let’s see it out with a Night. Market. DEC 7 - JAN 4 PT https://t.co/PjZb6aKdzL

The upcoming Night Market in Valorant will start on December 7 PT, as per Riot's December 1 announcement. Considering the regional date and time difference, the rotating store will not appear in-game at the same time for every region. Here's the start date for every region depending on the common conversion rules:

North America, South America, and EMEA: December 7 APAC: December 8

Although the exact start time hasn't been provided, past trends can easily help players determine that. One can expect the upcoming Night Market to show up, alongside patch 5.12, at the following times:

North America, South America: 17:00 PDT EMEA: 2:00 CEST India and neighboring regions: 5:30 IST

While most features related to the rotating store extension will remain the same, Episode 5 Act 3's Night Market will last slightly longer than usual. As per Riot Games' official announcement, it will end on January 4 PT, four days after the new year. For the APAC region, it will end on January 5.

The Night Market appears during the concluding phase of every Valorant Act and includes all Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition weapon collections. However, it only hosts collections that were released two Acts prior to the current one. Episode 5 Act 3's Night Market will only include the Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition weapon collections that were released in Episode 5 Act 1 or earlier.

For Episode 5 Act 3, the highly anticipated Reaver 2.0 Collection, consisting of the Reaver Ghost, Odin, Phantom, and Spectre, will be eligible for the Night Market. The Sarmad Collection will also be newly added to the pool for the upcoming periodic store event.

