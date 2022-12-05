Valorant Night Market: How will it work in Episode 5 Act 3?

As part of Episode 5 Act 3, Riot Games' FPS title Valorant is all set to welcome a new instance of the affordable and thrilling Night Market. The popular rotating in-game store will make an appearance just before the Act expires, and display a random selection of weapon skins for players to acquire.

The 13th edition of the Valorant Night Market has grabbed the attention of fans worldwide. It is set to take place from December 7, 2022, to January 4, 2023. Instead of the usual 12-day cycle, Riot Games is marking the end of 2022 by offering players four weeks to get their hands on discounted skin offerings.

A guide to Valorant Episode 5 Act 3's upcoming Night Market

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Year’s coming to a close. Let’s see it out with a Night. Market. DEC 7 - JAN 4 PT Year’s coming to a close. Let’s see it out with a Night. Market. DEC 7 - JAN 4 PT https://t.co/PjZb6aKdzL

The Night Market segment features a dark theme, as the name itself signifies.

When players log in for the first time after the market opens, a prompt will be displayed on the left-hand side of the main menu, besides the standard Store tab. It will appear as a Card-like symbol, and after clicking on it, they will discover six cards that must be opened to disclose thrilling weapon skin deals.

Players will have a limited time to claim their unique deals and add exciting new skins to their collections. They will not be able to choose the cosmetics they wish to have an offer on, and each user will be allotted a random set of skins.

To avoid disappointment, Riot Games provides every fan with at least two premium skins via the Night Market. However, the store's unpredictability disappoints many gamers since they do not always receive the specific options they want.

There are more eligible collections present now and it has become more difficult for the randomized store to supply the exact cosmetics that a player wishes for.

However, Valorant's Night Market is a great source to acquire new options as the Daily Store offers don't have any discounts applied to them. Many players cannot afford the original cost, especially the Melee skins, which are tagged as the costliest in the game.

The skins that have a probability of appearing are generally from a Select, Deluxe, or Premium skin collection that was launched least two acts before the Night Market began. Lucky users can get a good deal on their preferred choice.

The forthcoming Night Market will feature 48 weapon collections with newly added skins from Reaver (EP. 5) and Sarmad Collection.

The Kohaku & Matsuba and Crimsonbeast collections will be added to Valorant's Night Market pool at the start of EP 06 Act 1. Later on, EP 06 Act 2 will include Ion (EP 5 skins), Soulstrife, and the Abyssal collection in the Night Market pool.

The Night Market does not include skins from the Agent Contract or Battle Pass. Additionally, Exclusive and Ultra Edition gun cosmetics are also unavailable.

The Night Market in Valorant is a periodic shop add-on that allows players to earn weapon skins in addition to the standard daily deals and store bundles.

When a new iteration of the randomized store opens, players will receive offers for six randomly discounted weapon skins. These deals are unique to each player, and everyone receives a unique set of skins.

Each Night Market only presents one set of offers to players, which is also only accessible for a short time.

Poll : 0 votes