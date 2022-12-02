Valorant Night Market: All eligible skin collections to look out for in Episode 5 Act 3

Riot Games has officially revealed the thirteenth edition of the Valorant Night Market, which has piqued the interest of fans all around the world. The next Night Market will begin on December 7, 2022 and end on January 4, 2023. Instead of the Night Market's typical 12-day rotation, Riot Games is commemorating the end of 2022 by giving players four weeks to claim their new weapon skins.

Valorant has featured the Night Market system since Episode 1 Act 3, and it is easily one of the most popular seasonal events in the game. Although weapon skins do not provide a competitive advantage over opponents, they add variety to the game and allow players to express themselves.

Everything a player needs to know about Valorant's Night Market

The Night Market is a recurring shop extension that allows users to earn weapon skins in addition to the regular daily deals and store bundles. Whenever a fresh Night Market opens, users receive offers for six randomly discounted weapon skins. These offers are exclusive to each player, and everyone receives a different set of skins. Each Night Market only provides one set of offers to players, and the set is only available for a limited period of time.

The skins that have a chance of appearing usually belong to a Select, Deluxe, or Premium skin collection that was introduced in the store at least two acts before the Night Market began.

Skins from the Agent Contract and Battle Pass are not part of the Night Market. Exclusive and Ultra Edition gun skins cannot be found here either.

New bundles added to the pool

The Reaver 2.0 and Sarmad Skin Collections will be included in the Night Market pool of Episode 5 Act 3. Weapon skins from these bundles may appear in player accounts at random.

Players should keep in mind that it is still uncertain whether the Reaver Karambit will end up appearing in the Night Market as it had a relatively high price when it was released in the game. Usually only knife skins with original prices of 3550 VP or lower appear in the Night Market. However, the Reaver Karambit may still appear if the Night Market mechanics prioritize rarity over pricing.

At the start of the next act, EP 06 Act 1, the Kohaku & Matsuba and Crimsonbeast collections will be included in the Night Market pool.

Skin collections that are eligible for Episode 5 Act 3

This edition of the Night Market will provide 48 distinct weapon skin sets at a reduced price. Each collection is divided into tiers based on pricing and overall visual effects.

The skins that have a chance of making it to the Night Market of Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 are listed below:

Select Edition

Convex Collection

Endeavour Collection

Galleria Collection

Infantry Collection

Luxe Collection

Prism II Collection

Rush Collection

Sensation Collection

Smite Collection

Deluxe Edition

Aristocrat Collection

Avalanche Collection

Horizon Collection

Minima Collection

Nunca Olvidados Collection

Prism Collection

Sakura Collection

Sarmad Collection

Silvanus Collection

Snowfall Collection

Team Ace Collection

Tigris Collection

Titanmail Collection

Wasteland Collection

Winterwunderland Collection

Premium Edition

Celestial Collection

Doodle Buds Collection

Ego Collection

Forsaken Collection

Gaia's Vengeance Collection

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Collection

Ion (EP 1 only) Collection

Magepunk Collection

Nebula Collection

Neptune Collection

Oni Collection

Origin Collection

Prime Collection

Prime//2.0 Collection

Radiant Crisis 001 Collection

Reaver Collection

Recon Collection

Sovereign Collection

Spline Collection

Tethered Realms Collection

Undercity Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Collection

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Collection

Xenohunter Collection

Riot Games' Night Market is a fantastic opportunity for players to purchase their favorite skins at a reduced price. The pool is based purely on luck, so players may not get the skins that they wished for.

