Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Night Market: Expected start time for all regions

Valorant will soon welcome a new instance of the economical and exciting Night Market as part of Episode 5 Act 3. The popular rotating in-game store appears right before the expiry of an Act, featuring a random set of weapon skins for players to grab in exchange for Valorant Points (VP).

As per the latest announcement from Riot Games, the upcoming Night Market phase will begin on December 7 and wil be available for four weeks. It will mark the end of Valorant's long-running and eventful Episode 5, while serving as an official welcome for a new episode and a brand new year.

When will the Episode 5 Act 3 Night Market appear in Valorant?

The final Night Market in Valorant's Episode 5 will appear on December 7 P.T. for North America, South America, and Europe, right after Riot Games conducts a brief maintenance of the game's servers for patch 5.12 to be deployed. For the Asia-Pacific region, the store will show up on December 8. The expected start time for the Night Market is 17:00 PDT / 2:00 CEST / 5:30 IST.

With the Episode 5 Act 3 Night Market ending on January 4 P.T., interested fans should grab any of their unique discounted deals before the end date. One will be able to access this special store extension via a unique icon, which will appear as a black box with light borders right beside the regular store icon.

Each player will receive a unique set of weapon skins, including melee and gun skins, as part of their Night Market. Upon opening the store extension for the first time, one will receive six eye-catching animated cards. Interacting with each of these cards will reveal a weapon skin and the randomly discounted VP price for that skin.

Once the offers are revealed, the skins and related discounts will remain available for players to claim until the end of the Night Market. One can purchase these items anytime before the extension disappears.

The highly anticipated Night Market for this Act will host over 48 weapon collections of Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition types. That said, the weapon skins and discounts that one receives as a part of this periodic store event are entirely randomized.

The weapon collection pool for the Night Market is updated with every Act. For example, Episode 5 Act 3's Night Market will host skins from the Reaver, EP. 5 and Sarmad collections for the first time.

Recently released collections like the Ion //2.0 (Episode 5), Abyssal, and Soulstrife will only join the pool after two Acts, i.e., in Episode 6 Act 2. Collections that were launched in Episode 5 Act 2 (Kohaku & Matsuba and Crimsonbeast) will be available in the Night Market from Episode 6 Act 1 onwards.

