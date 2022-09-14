Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 Night Market: How does it work?

Valorant's ongoing Act in Episode 5 kicked in last month, a week ahead of the VCT Champions' commencement. Like always, Riot Games will not shy away from hosting the Night Market this time, letting players grab astonishing deals on their favorite cosmetics in Valorant.

As the latest leaks suggest, the next Night Market will commence in the concluding week of September and will remain in the game for two weeks. Players will be able to grab random discounts on six different weapons and melee skins. This time, 47 skin collections are eligible for the store's pool.

How will Valorant's Episode 5 Act 2 Night Market scheduled for September 28 work?

The Night Market in Valorant has a very different black and glossy look. One will see a small black rectangular box beside the regular Store tab when the event starts. Click on it to display six cards with exciting offers on random skins underneath. Interacting with each card will unveil a random weapon with an exciting discount.

As of now, Riot Games hasn't officially announced the dates for the upcoming Night Market. Hence, the leaked dates are only anticipated and not yet confirmed.

The expected end date of the upcoming event is October 10, after which the revealed offers will disappear from the store. Players cannot choose the skins they want an offer on. Every player will receive a different set of offers and skins.

Riot Games offers every player at least two premium skins via the Night Market to reduce disappointment. Then again, the randomness of the Night Market doesn't allow it to favor all wishes. The number of eligible collections makes it harder for the randomized store to offer the exact skin that a player wants.

Cosmetics in Valorant not only quenches the likes of players but are also the primary source of revenue for Riot Games. Micro-transactions are important for free-to-play titles to thrive. However, most fan-favorite premium skins in the game can quickly burn a hole in one's pocket.

The Daily Offers and Store in the popular tactical shooter don't offer discounts. Not all players can afford the total cost of skins, especially melee skins, the highest-priced cosmetics in the game. This is where the much-loved recurring store extension comes into play.

One could be lucky enough to grab half-price on their favorite premium skin through the store above event. Only Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition skins are eligible for the Night Market. Only the collections released one Act before the current one are eligible for the Night Market.

The upcoming Night Market will not include skins from much-loved collections like Reaver 2.0 and Sarmad. Fans will have to wait for Episode 5 Act 3's event for a possibility to get their hands on a discounted Reaver Karambit.

Exclusive and Ultra Edition bundles like the RGX 11z Pro and the Valorant Champions 2022 will unfortunately not be available at such exciting discounts.

The Night Market for Episode 5 Act 2 is also expected to hint at the upcoming Agent in Valorant. Fade, the latest Agent to join the roster, also received a mysterious mention in Episode 4, Act 2's Night Market.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen