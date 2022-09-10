Valorant Night Market: 6 best weapon skins players can expect in Episode 5 Act 2

Riot has provided players with a unique way to obtain skins at a discounted price. This exclusive feature is called Night Market and is a limited-time event in Valorant. The Night Market brings six random weapon skins to all players, with the guarantee of at least two premium edition skins.

Once the Night Market skins are allotted, they cannot be reshuffled. There are also certain limitations to which skins can appear in the Night Market. Only the Select, Deluxe, and Premium Edition skins will be available on the Night Market. Exclusive and Ultra skins, along with the Battle Pass and Agent Contract skins, are not available on the Night Market.

The Best Valorant Skin collections included in the upcoming Night Market

1) The Reaver Collection

Reaver Collection (Image via Valorant)

The Reaver Collection is a fan favorite and a widely preferred bundle. This is a collection of beautiful animations and also a fantastic finisher animation. The sound cues of the weapon show the sinister side of this beautiful skin. The kill sound rings like a melody for the players, motivating them for more.

The skins are available in a total of four variants (colors) and can be upgraded thrice above the base level. The bundle cost was 7100 Valorant Points when it was first released.

The Reaver 2.0 Collection will not be a part of this Night Market. It will be added to the pool in Episode 6 Act 1.

2) Sovereign Collection

Sovereign Collection (Image via Twitter/@ValorantStore)

The Sovereign Collection has an angelic design to it. This includes the easily recognizable Ghost skin, which can be seen requested in almost every pistol round. The Sovereign Stinger and Marshal are also some of the most used skins in Valorant anti-eco rounds. This collection feels crisp and concise, which makes it so preferable.

The Sovereign Collection is available in four variants (colors) and can be upgraded thrice above the base level. The bundle cost was 7100 VP when it was first released.

3) Recon Collection

Recon Collection (Image via Twitterr/@ValorLeaks)

The Recon Collection is a truly unique bundle. The design of this collection was made to look and feel similar to the actual weapons that are used. The uniqueness continues with its first-of-its-kind randomizer, which randomizes a few pieces of equipment attached as cosmetics. These do not affect the gun in any way and are meant only for show.

The Recon Bundle is available in four variants (colors) and can be upgraded thrice above the base level. The bundle cost 7100 VP when it was first released.

4) Magepunk Collections

Magepunk Collections (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Magepunk Collection 1.0 and 2.0 are both electrifying, to say the least. Both collections have a steampunk-inspired design. The Ghost, Marshal, Sheriff, and the Operator are some of the most preferred weapons from both the skin bundles in total. The sound cues and finisher animations for the collections are a work of art that the community enjoys.

The Magepunk Collections are available in four variants (colors) and can be upgraded thrice above the base level. The bundle cost 7100 VP when it was first released.

5) Forsaken Collection

Forsaken Collection (Image via Twitter/@ValorLeaks)

The Forsaken Collection was one of the most hyped skin collections in Valorant. The design of the collection is fluid and has reactive cracks in the body. These cracks glow in different colors depending on the choice of the variant.

The sound cues are immaculate along with a sinister finisher animation. This collection feels crisp and is a must to add to one`s collection.

The Forsaken Collection is available in two variants (colors) and can be upgraded thrice above the base level. The bundle cost 7100 VP when it was first released.

6) Ion Collection

Ion Collection (Image via Valorant.fandom.com)

The Ion Collection is one of the older bundles that was introduced in Valorant. The unique design of the collection seems to be a clean futuristic inspiration. The white and blue accents on the bundle set it apart from any other collection.

The sound cues and finisher animation for this collection are absolutely stunning, making it a widely used skin. The Sherrif, Phantom, and the Operator are the most preferred skins from this collection.

The Ion Collection has no color variants but can be upgraded thrice above the base level. The bundle cost 7100 VP when it was first released.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman