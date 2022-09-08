Top 5 Spectre skins in Valorant for 1775 VP or under

Valorant has some of the most magnificent skins in a competitive first-person-shooter title. What makes the skins in Valorant genuinely different from other competitive shooters like CS:GO are the unique sound effects associated with the skins.

Skins change how a weapon feels in the hands of the user. The same weapon can feel completely different based on the skin equipped.

Spectre is an SMG in Valorant. It is one of the only two SMGs in the game. The other is the Stinger. Spectre is more widely used and is a better SMG overall. The weapon becomes an excellent choice for players, especially for anti-eco rounds.

Being an SMG, it is highly mobile. Means that players can move and shoot their weapons at closer ranges. Although not the ideal way to fight, it does the job in most instances.

However, skins in Valorant can be pretty costly. These skins start at 875 VP ($10) and cost upwards of 2475 VP ($30). Despite being a popular choice for an SMG, Specter isn't what players would be using throughout the game.

They would stick to the likes of Phantom or Vandal. Thus, investing a hefty sum of money on skins for this weapon isn’t always the ideal choice.

These give the best bang for the buck Spectre skins in Valorant

1) Prime Spectre

The Prime Spectre is from the Prime Skin collection. This skin collection has an entire fan base. Prime Spectre, by default, has unique golden and purple accents giving it a premium look. This skin also comes with sound effects that make the weapon feel solid in the hands of the user.

This skin can be purchased from the Valorant store at a price point of 1775 VP ($23). This skin comes with four upgrade levels and four variants.

2) Recon Spectre

The Recon Spectre is another excellent choice for players on the budget. The skin has a military camo-like design which adds a stealthy vibe to the weapon. The most satisfying thing about this skin is the sound effect. The sound hypes the player as soon as he secures a kill with the skin.

This skin also comes at an affordable price of 1775 VP ($23). Recon Phantom has four levels of upgrade and four variants.

3) Neptune Spectre

The Neptune Spectre is fairly new to the game. The skin has an aquarium inside the weapon where fishes keep swimming as you take this weapon to a fight. The sound effect for this gun is special when it comes to firing. Upon firing the weapon, it produces a sound that feels like shooting bullets made of water.

The skin only has two variants and three upgrade levels. It comes at a price point of 1775 VP ($23).

4) Reaver Spectre

Entire Reaver collection has a fanbase. By default, the Reaver Spectre has strong silver accents on purple. Its fang-like structures give the weapon a dark and mystical vibe. This goth-theme-inspired weapon has a dark aura, and the animations are unique. The bullet tracers are easier to track because of the color that comes with this skin. The sound effect on this weapon makes spraying with this gun satisfying.

The Reaver Spectre has four variants and four upgrade levels. It can be purchased for 1775 VP ($23).

5) Infantry Spectre

The Infantry Spectre is a World War 2 era-inspired skin. It gives the weapon a rugged appearance, which makes it seem like this weapon has survived the war. The weapon is quite simple in design. It doesn’t feature any special sound effects or animation. The weapon features a wooden body with metallic elements.

This skin can be purchased for 875 VP ($10). It comes with no variants or upgrades levels.

These Spectre skins give the players a true bang for their buck. These skins will appear in the store on a rotational basis. If players want to get their hands on them, they must wait for these skins to appear in their stores. These skins aren’t the fanciest, but they are valued for money and provide players with an upgraded Valorant experience.

