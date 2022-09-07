Valorant update 5.05 (September 7) patch notes: Fixes to matchmaking lobby, Friend Note, reporting, and more

Valorant patch 5.05 will go live today, with Riot Games choosing to make it one of the lighter updates of the new Act.

With Episode 5 Act 2 dropping with patch 5.04, the developers will be looking to keep things as small as possible with the new update and not take many eyes away from the ongoing VCT Champions Instanbul.

Hence, with patch 5.05, the Valorant developers will only be tackling some of the key performance issues that the title has been facing for quite some time now. One of the biggest highlights will be the fix that will be making its way to the reporting feature, allowing players to “self-report” when they are inside the game.

Changes will also hit Context Menu and Friend Note as a bug made the text fields close when a Friend's status is updated in the Social Panel. Additionally, another bug will be addressed, which was causing the Party Leader's matchmaking lobby selection to affect in-game Party Members' status in the Social Panel.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of patch 5.05 can look up Riot’s official website.

Valorant update 5.05 (September 7) patch notes

1) Social Updates

Fixed an issue that allowed you to report yourself

Fixed an issue where some of you did not receive a notification when attempting to join a party you’ve been kicked from

Fixed an issue where a blank user would appear in the Social Panel when joining a party where players are in-game

Fixed an issue where you could not successfully report a player in Agent Select after the game had been running for 30 minutes

Fixed an issue where players with non-English characters in their Riot IDs could not be found via Invite by Riot ID

Fixed an issue that caused the Context Menu and Friend Note text fields to close when a Friend's status updated in the Social Panel

Fixed an issue that caused the Party Leader's matchmaking lobby selection to affect in-game Party Members' status in the Social Panel

2) Gameplay System Settings

Fixed a bug where binding the “Home” key to an action does not work

The tooltip values of rewarded credits in Overtime Rounds were incorrect for specific languages.

Updated tooltip values reflect that you will start with 5000 credits at the start of Overtime Rounds, regardless of whether you win or lose the previous round.

