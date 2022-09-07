What are the chances Valorant will reveal new Agent at VCT Champions 2022 Grand Finals?

With the most prestigious Valorant esports competition underway, fans hope to see their favorite team come out on top. Sixteen best-performing squads from across the world will clash against each other for a chance to lift the trophy. That said, there might be a surprise in store for fans during the tournament.

Besides VCT Champions 2022, fans are also eager to learn about the upcoming new Agent in Valorant. The leaks regarding the expected Controller Agent of Indian origin surfaced a few months back. However, the much-anticipated addition to the roster didn't happen in the latest Act, leaving many fans disappointed.

Presently, players expect Riot Games to introduce the new Agent in Episode 5 Act 3. The officials may also be planning to tease the character's appearance during VCT Champions 2022, possibly on the day of the Grand Finals, some earlier trends suggest.

When will Valorant's upcoming Agent enter the spotlight?

Since Riot Games took the liberty to tease a couple of things regarding the new Agent, fans know that he is a known fugitive but also an antique expert, and his formal name is Varun Batra. It's unknown whether the character will feature a different Valorant Protocol name or not.

The above-mentioned information is official, mined from the subtle Easter eggs that Riot Games regularly plants in The Range. However, prominent informants leaked a lot of details regarding Batra and his possible abilities in the game.

Valorant's latest Agent, the Turkish bounty hunter Fade, joined the roster back in April. Fans received a proper reveal for her on the day of VCT Masters Stage 1 Grand Final at Reykjavik. This is why it wouldn't be wild to expect Riot Games to drop a special reveal for Varun Batra on or around September 18.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Fade, VALORANT’s new Turkish Initiator Agent, is here to hunt you down. Go ahead, try to hide. Fade, VALORANT’s new Turkish Initiator Agent, is here to hunt you down. Go ahead, try to hide. https://t.co/qcaVNMI7ZO

That said, the next Act isn't arriving in the game anytime soon, and Agents usually enter Valorant through new Episodes or Acts. The ongoing Episode 5 Act 2 is due to end sometime around October 24. Hence, revealing the Agent this early on may not make sense unless the developers are planning to break tradition and release a character mid-Act.

There's undoubtedly a prominent opportunity for Riot Games to address the elephant in the room on the final day of the tournament. To put things in perspective, there's more or less a 60 percent chance that a trailer is going to be shown that day. However, fans may want to keep their expectations low to avoid disappointment, as the team can steer clear of introducing Batra before the next Act kicks in. If so, they would also not want to reveal his lineage this early.

Riot Games is definitely trying to keep things simple in Valorant to avoid distracting fans from the ongoing VCT Champions 2022. Consequently, the latest Act wasn't very eventful, with only familiar and limited content to enjoy.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Episode 5 Act II is where we crown the fearless competitor and reach new heights together. Here's all that's new: riot.com/3pKq3h3 Episode 5 Act II is where we crown the fearless competitor and reach new heights together. Here's all that's new: riot.com/3pKq3h3 https://t.co/fzvrCvfXoJ

Inquisitive fans already know Batra's role in the game and are expecting him to change the Controller meta for good. His abilities are very quirky, as the leaks from earlier suggested. By the looks of things, players will definitely need some time to master Varun's capabilities.

