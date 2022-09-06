VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 6 highlights: Fnatic sends FURIA home, KRU Esports dominates, XSET qualifies for Playoffs, and more

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage Day 6 was a thrilling experience for viewers. Fnatic went up against FURIA and secured one last chance to fight for their seat in the Playoffs.

Meanwhile, KRU Esports had their elimination match against XERXIA. KRU Esports emerged victorious, and XERXIA was eliminated from the tournament.

XSET dominated FunPlus Pheonix and secured their spot in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs.

There were several iconic moments on Day 6 as all of the teams played phenomenally.

Highlights from VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 6

Day 6 of the Group Stage featured a total of three matches played in a best-of-three format:

KRU Esports vs. XERXIA (Match 1): Icebox (13-4), Haven (7-13), and Ascent (13-6).

Icebox (13-4), Haven (7-13), and Ascent (13-6). FURIA vs. Fnatic (Match 2): Icebox (13-9), Breeze (7-13), and Haven (11-13).

Icebox (13-9), Breeze (7-13), and Haven (11-13). FunPlus Pheonix vs. XSET (Match 3): Pearl (7-13), Fracture (13-4), and Breeze (5-13).

1) XERXIA loses their chance at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Playoffs

XERXIA played their elimination match against KRU Esports. Both teams made big plays and tried to sway the results in their favor. But there could be only one winner, and KRU Esports came out victorious. The team won by a scoreline of 2-1.

2) FunPlus Pheonix gets dominated

FunPlus Pheonix played their Playoffs qualifying match against XSET. While FPX showed tenacity on Fracture (map 2), XSET managed to systematically destroy FPX on Breeze (map 3). FPX was sent to the lower brackets after their defeat (with a scoreline of 1-2) against XSET.

3) Fnatic gets a final lifeline

Fnatic played their elimination match against FURIA. Fnatic was defeated on the first map and seemed to be having trouble executing their plans to fight FURIA. However, they managed to defeat FURIA consecutively on maps 2 and 3 and eliminated them from the tournament. Fnatic won with a scoreline of 2-1 against FURIA.

4) XIA Crws wipes out KRU

On Haven (map 2) XIA Crws managed to take down five players from KRU Esports in round 8 and dominated the entire A-site by himself.

5) KRU Mazino gets a heartbreaking 4k

On Haven (map 2) KRU Mazino took down four players from XERXIA in a post-plant scenario as a defender. However, Mazino could not defuse the spike and lost the round by only a few milliseconds.

6) FNC Derke pulls out an ACE

On Icebox (map 1) FNC Derke was in a dire situation. It was a 3v5 scenario for FNC as the attackers. Derke connected his first Operator shot and hit a collateral shot, making the round a 3v3 for his team. Both his teammates fell post plant, and he brought down the remaining three players of FURIA and aced the round with his Operator and Headhunter. This was definitely one of the best aces in the VCT 2022 event so far.

7) FURIA Khalil steps up

FURIA Khalil played his smokes perfectly and secured round 20 on Haven (map 3) for his team with a mind-blowing four kills. He managed to outsmart Fnatic with his smokes and took down the four players of Fnatic post plant.

8) FPX Ardiis takes a pistol ace

On Fracture (map 2) FPX Ardiis took down the entire team of XSET rushing to the site with only a single magazine of the Classic and a pump from the Shorty.

Schedule for Day 7

Here's the schedule for Day 7 of the Group Stage of VCT Champion 2022 Istanbul:

Paper Rex vs Team Liquid (Decider A): Wednesday, September 7 - 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST

Wednesday, September 7 - 7:00 am PDT / 4:00 pm CEST / 7:30 pm IST LOUD vs. ZETA DIVISION (Decider B): Wednesday, September 7 - 10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish