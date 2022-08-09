How to get the Reaver 2.0 gunbuddy in Valorant

Valorant is set to introduce a brand new Reaver skin line with the upcoming patch 5.03 that is set to release today. Players may be very curious regarding what items the bundle will include and how to get all of them.

Apart from weapon skins, there will be some other items that players will be able to get even if they do not wish to purchase the entire Reaver 2.0 bundle.

The Reaver 2.0 collection's gunbuddy can be acquired from Valorant's Item Store

Valorant skin bundles come with a plethora of items that make the set whole. Gunbuddies are items that give the set more significance with their charm. They are small keychain-like objects that hang from a gun and are sometimes included with an animation of sorts.

To acquire the original Reaver bundle, players had to spend 7,100 VP (Valorant Points) on the full set. The collection included a player card, gunbuddy, spray, and melee for free. But in order to purchase a gunbuddy or any of the mentioned free items separately, players had to spend VP.

Now that the Reaver 2.0 bundle is about to set foot in Valorant's in-game store, players can expect it to receive the same treatment as its predecessor.

For the premium skin set, the Reaver 2.0 bundle is expected to cost around 7,100 VP. If players wish to acquire the gunbuddy separately, they may have to spend 475 VP to equip it.

Other than that, they can purchase the entire collection where they will receive the item for free and also save 4,725 VP on the transaction.

There has been no official statement from Riot Games regarding the variants this skinline may have. Just like the original Reaver set, the 2.0 may also get three extra variants. There has also been no confirmation regarding the gunbuddy variants or animations.

When will Reaver 2.0 collection release in Valorant?

As patch 5.03 is ready to roll out in a few hours, the Reaver 2.0 collection is also expected to show up in the in-game store tomorrow. The bundle is expected to be up for sale almost a day after the patch goes live.

The specific timings when it will become available are: August 10, 2:00 pm PDT/August 10, 11:00 pm CEST/August 11, 2:30 am IST.

The bundle will include skins for the following weapons:

Reaver Ghost

Reaver Spectre

Reaver Odin

Reaver Phantom

Reaver Karambit

The set will also include other cosmetic items such as:

Gunbuddy

Player Card

Title

Spray

The player base will be excited to get their hands on the beloved Reaver bundle once more. Reaver has been a community favorite skin for two years and it's reappearance shows Riot is aware of its reception in the community.

The original Reaver Vandal is considered to be one of the best weapon skins for the Assault Rifle.

Now that the legendary skin line is coming for a different set of weapons, the player base is sure to lean towards using the Phantom much more. With the collection making its way into the game, players will have one more Karambit in their arsenal as well.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan