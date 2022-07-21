10 rarest weapon skins to get in Valorant's Night Market rotation for Episode 5 Act 1

The Night Market for Valorant's Episode 5 Act 1 is now live in the game. The Night Market will run from July 20 to August 2, 2022. There are already plenty of skins to look out for in the Night Market rotation, as they will be super light on gamers' pockets. From basic skins to premium animated skins, the Night Market can include any of these in its rotation.

The Night Market consists of six skins in total in the rotation. When it appears, players can purchase all of them if they would like, as all the weapon skins are extremely low-priced compared to the in-game store. This is a great way to acquire skins in a player's inventory, as the Night Market only appears once in an Act.

This listicle will mention the ten rarest weapon skins a player can purchase in the Night Market for Episode 5 Act 1 in Valorant.

What are the 10 rarest weapon skins to grab on Valorant's Night Market rotation

The Night Market rotation in Valorant is often filled with skins players aren't expecting or willing to get on the go, which is why most of the desired weapon skins by Valorant players are very rare to show up in the Night Market. However, the market does provide some great deals over the available skin prices.

Weapon skins in the Night Market sometimes do not include the rarest of their kind when the market starts, and there is a scarcity of fancy and animated skins that get introduced with very high-tier bundles.

Here are the ten rarest Weapon Skins to look out for in the Night Market for Episode 5 Act 1 in Valorant:

1) Sovereign Ghost

Sovereign Ghost (Image via Riot Games)

Costing 1775 VP, Sovereign Ghost is one of the rarest Ghost skins to come in the rotation of the Night Market in Valorant, chances are it will be even rarer in the upcoming Acts.

2) Protocol 781-A Sheriff

Protocol 781-A Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

The upgradable Protocol 781-A Sheriff costs 2675 VP. It is one of the rarest and most special skins to exist to date. The chances of getting hands on this weapon skin are scarce, but once purchased, the amount is worth it.

3) Wasteland Sheriff

Wasteland Sheriff (Image via Riot Games)

Wasteland Sheriff is a non-upgradable Sheriff weapon skin. It is one of the most detailed-looking weapon skins considering it has no animations or upgrades. It costs around 1275 VP and even less in the Night Market. It is rare when it comes to showing up in the Night Market.

4) Recon Spectre

Recon Spectre (Image via Riot Games)

The Recon Spectre skin was introduced with the Recon bundle in Valorant. This single weapon skin costs 1775 VP and can be upgraded to have better animations. With this one, Riot Games went for a more realistic take on skins, and weapon skins from this bundle rarely show up in the Night Market.

5) Magepunk Marshal

Magepunk Marshal (Image via Riot Games)

The Magepunk Marshal is one of Valorant's most beloved weapon skins, and fans often wait for this skin to show up in the market, which is highly rare. The skin goes for cheaper than its usual 1775 VP mark, which is a decent amount of credits to spend on this gorgeous-looking weapon skin.

6) Protocol 781-A Phantom

Protocol 781-A Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

The Protocol 781-A Phantom is once again from the Protocol bundle, which is the only Ultimate edition skin bundle that includes a Phantom as of Episode 5 Act 1 in Valorant. Similar to the Sheriff from its series, Protocol Phantom is also extremely rare when it comes to getting hands on the rotation of the Night Market. It costs around 2675VP

7) RGX 11Z PRO Vandal

RGX 11Z PRO Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

The RGX 11Z Pro Vandal is much beloved in the community due to the sick animation on its visors and colors, the Vandal skin normally costs 2175 VP, but when bought in the Night Market, it is usually much less costly.

8) Elderflame Vandal

Elderflame Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

As of now, Elderflame Vandal is the only Ultimate edition weapon skin for Vandal in Valorant. This skin is extremely hyped around in the game's community, and players wait for ages to get their hands on it in the Night Market. The skin costs 257VP and is upgradable. Providing a detailed and glorifying animation, it is one of the best-looking weapon skins in the game.

9) Infantry Operator

Infantry Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The Infantry Operator is a simple skin with no upgradable animation or animation in general. Yet, the skin is extraordinary due to its simplistic and World War 2 looks, as the name of the skin is a giveaway that it is a World War 2 era-inspired skin. This particular skin is extremely rare in the Night Market and costs only 875VP, which goes further low due to the discounts.

10) Broken Blade of The Ruined King

Broken Blade of The Ruined King (Image via Riot Games)

The Broken Blade of The Ruined King was introduced with the Ruination bundle in Valorant. It was an extension of the League of Legends crossover, and the entire Valorant community loved the bundle. Costing 4350 VP, this is one of the most expensive weapon skins in Valorant and is much awaited in the Night Market.

The Night Market in Valorant is the perfect place to grab a player's favorite weapon skin for extremely reasonable prices. However, sometimes the desired weapon skins a player wants do not show up in the rotation, yet there is no harm in checking out some other skins with great value that might become likable along the way.

