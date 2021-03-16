The new World War 2 inspired “Infantry” skin line is coming to Valorant with patch 2.05

Valorant patch 2.05 is right around the corner and Riot will be looking to clamp down harder on players displaying disruptive behavior this time around.

Competitive changes and minor bug fixes are not the only things that the Valorant devs are planning to bring to the game in patch 2.05.

Valorant will be taking a small journey into the past this time and will be bringing weapon cosmetics based around the theme of World War 2.

The new skin line, known as the “Infantry” is quite reminiscent of games like Call of Duty: World at War, Medal of Honor, and the earlier Battlefield titles.

Riot Games’ cosmetic team always finds a new and improved way of taking its cosmetic designs up a notch. With this Infantry skin line, the devs are sure to win the hearts of many veteran FPS players who have been playing the genre for decades now.

Infantry skin line coming to Valorant

The Infantry skin skins will be arriving in Valorant with patch 2.05 and the following weapons will be receiving it:

Ares

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

Marshal

Valorant patch 2.05 is set to go live in a couple of hours; however, the skin line will not be available from the get-go. Riot is yet to provide any details on when the cosmetics are going to go live and what their actual prices are going to be.

It’s also uncertain if the skins will have their own VFX and final kill animation, but the chances are pretty high that they are going to boast both.

Competitive and Social updates in Valorant patch 2.05

The new patch will also bring a lot of competitive and social changes to the game to clamp down on AFKers and players who display disruptive behavior. The changes are as follows:

The Career: Act Rank tab now has a toggle that allows players to choose to enable or

disable their Act Rank.

The Match History tab now allows players to filter matches per mode.

Players will receive a small rank rating penalty for dodging Competitive games.

Tuned Radiant Rank Rating gains and losses to be more consistent with Immortal rank rating behavior.

Custom Games layout and visuals have been updated.

Improved AFK Detection.

Updated Penalties for AFK offenses.

This includes warnings, queue restrictions, XP denial, Competitive queue bans, and game bans.

Updated penalties for chat-based offenses

This includes warnings, chat restrictions, Competitive queue restrictions, and game bans.

Reminder that zero tolerance offenses will result in game bans automatically