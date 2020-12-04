Everything you need to know about Valorant’s latest Sensation skin bundle

The Valorant design team goes up and beyond when creating some of the coolest weapon cosmetics in a first-person shooter.

With the Singularity, Elderflame, and the Ion collection being some of the most attractive skins in the game, the Valorant devs are always pushing the limits when it comes to helping players customize their weapons the way they want to.

And this time around, the devs went with color instead of style.

Ahead of the First Strike finals, the Valorant design team released one of their most colorful skins yet.

Based on a rainbow aesthetic, Valorant’s Sensation skin bundle brings the joy of colors to the game and creates a rather festive atmosphere.

The Sensation cosmetic set symbolises the spirit of celebration and with the holiday season right around the corner, this is thematically very apt.

Aesthetically, it is one of the more unique skins that the Valorant design team has released over the game’s lifespan as it falls under the cosmetic tier of “Select Edition”.

Cost and release date of Valorant’s Sensation skin bundle

The Valorant Sensation set is by far the most colorful weapon cosmetic (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant’s Sensation skin set will only be available for the 5 following guns:

Frenzy

Judge

Odin

Stinger

Vandal

The cosmetics will individually cost 875 VP, and the bundle in its entirety will cost 2930 VP, which slots the set under the “Select Edition” tier.

The Rainbow aesthetic of the set is very unique, and Valorant fans will be quite inclined to pick up the set in its entirety.

The Sensation bundle was already released on the 3rd of December, and Valorant skin connoisseurs will be able to pick up the game’s most colorful cosmetics when they log in next.