Valorant Patch 2.05 official notes bring massive competitive changes to clamp down on disruptive behavior

Valorant patch 2.05 is right around the corner, and the official notes reveal that the new update will not be as massive as the previous one.

Sova and Astra will be getting some minor tweaks to their kit to give them a bit more quality of life. That’s more or less the only Agent changes that Valorant players can look forward to this time around.

The Competitive mode will be receiving some much-needed changes this time around as Riot is bent on penalizing disruptive behavior.

AFK detection will be significantly improved, and Riot will be clamping down on players who ruin the experience for others on the server.

Valorant players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

Here are all the major highlights.

Valorant Patch 2.05: Official Notes

#1. Valorant Agent Updates

Sova

Added unique keybinds to the option menu for flying up and down when using Owl Drone

Astra

Added unique keybinds to the option menu for flying up and down in Astral Form

#2. Valorant Competitive Changes

The Career: Act Rank tab now has a toggle that allows you to choose to enable or

disable your Act Rank.

The Match History tab now allows you to filter your matches per mode

Players will receive a small rank rating penalty for dodging Competitive games. For more

context on this change, see this post

Tuned Radiant Rank Rating gains and losses to be more consistent with Immortal rank

rating behavior

Custom Games layout and visuals have been updated

#3. Valorant Social Updates

Improved AFK Detection

Updated Penalties for AFK offenses

○ This includes warnings, queue restrictions, XP denial, Competitive queue bans,

and game bans

Updated Penalties for chat-based offenses

This includes warnings, chat restrictions, Competitive queue restrictions, and game bans

Reminder that zero tolerance offenses will result in game bans automatically

You can read more about our work to address issues and opportunities with player behavior in our past breakdown.

#4. Valorant Bugs

Fixed a bug where Ranked game icons were misaligned in Match History

Astra now starts Spike Rush games with all 5 star charges

Killjoy can’t place Lockdown off the ground by jumping and placing it on cosmetic pieces

of geo on the walls anymore

Fixed issue where Cypher’s Spycam dart could sometimes hit players that were on the other side of a wall

Fixed Killjoy not getting charges of her Alarmbot and Turret back if they are recalled after she is resurrected

Fixed dead enemies being counted as flashed enemies in the combat report

Fixed Astra’s “Out of charges” VO not playing for her abilities while in Astral Form

Fixed the deafening effect on nearsights not playing if Astra is in the game

Fixed Cypher’s Spycam targeting going through Sage’s wall

Fixed Astra having trouble placing Stars on the defender side boxes of Icebox mid from the A site

Sova Drone and Astra ascend/descend binds now properly respect changed jump/crouch keybinds

The defuse range circle indicator that shows after planting the Spike again displays properly.

Fixed a rare bug that could leave players unable to move or process inputs until they died when entering or returning from Astra’s astral form, Sova’s drone, Skye’s scout, or Cypher’s Spy Camera.

Riot have previously addressed some causes of this bug last patch, this fix should address the remaining known causes.

Fixed an issue where the Stinger’s stock would appear detached on the ground

Improved readability of player names in Observer

Fixed an issue where Skye’s seekers did not visibly move on Brimstone’s tactical map

Fixed an issue where scoreboard color doesn’t appropriately swap at side swap for Observers

Fixed a bug that would cause the “Network Problem” icon to appear when no network issues were present