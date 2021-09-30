How to buy the Recon skin bundle in Valorant

Valorant has a unique set of weapon skins and cosmetics in-game. With every new update, the developers usually come up with something unique and offer a bundle of exciting weapon accessories.

Players can buy their desired weapon skins and cosmetics from the Valorant Store by spending their Valorant Points, the in-game currency of the game. All the skin bundles stay in the store for around two weeks. If a player misses buying a particular weapon skin on time, they will get another chance to purchase that skin when it comes to the store randomly at a later date. However, they might have to wait for months to get that weapon skin.

Steps to purchase the Recon skin bundle in Valorant

Note: Valorant Points can only be acquired via investing real money or using gift cards.

Step 1: Open the game and go to the Valorant Store at the top right corner.

Open the Valorant Store

Step 2: Select the desired Recon weapon skin and click on the Buy option.

Buy Option

Step 3: Click on the Purchase option to buy the chosen skin.

Confirm Purchase

The Recon skin bundle belongs to the Premium Edition (PE) Tier and thus each weapon skin costs around 1,775 Valorant Points except for 'Butterfly Melee' which costs 3350 Valorant Points. In total, the Recon skin bundle costs 7100 Valorant Points.

Valorant introduced the military-themed Recon skin bundle on August 24, 2021, along with the patch 3.04 update. The bundle consists of five weapon skins:

Recon Phantom

Recon Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)

Recon Ghost

Recon Spectre

Recon Guardian

Players have given a great response to the Recon skin bundle. With three different variants, the Recon skin bundle has become one of the most desired weapon bundles in the game.

However, if a player missed the previous opportunity to purchase the weapon skin from the Recon skin bundle, they will have to wait for quite a while to get their hands on it again. Skin bundle rotations are random in the Valorant Store, much like Fortnite's Item Shop and players may have to wait months to get their skin of choice.

