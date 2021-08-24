Valorant introduces new military-inspired Recon Skin Bundle in patch 3.04

Valorant’s new military-themed Recon skin bundle is all set to arrive in stores on August 24, 2021, along with patch 3.04.

Developers have always put in efforts to bring up new weapon skins for the Valorant players. The weapon skins are well-crafted with animated visuals and finisher effects. Most of them have a fancy-themed effect, but the Recon skin line will bring a more realistic feel to the players in Valorant. It is the second military-themed Valorant weapon skin bundle after Infantry, which was introduced in Patch 2.05.

In Patch 3.03, Riot Games recycled the old Sakura Skin Bundle as no new skin was released. Thus, after a long wait, Valorant players will finally receive a new weapon skin bundle with a modern shooter and a more realistic theme.

Moreover, the Butterfly Knife is one of the key highlights of the bundle, as many Valorant fans were demanding it for a long time. Now that the developers have heard the community's demands, the Recon skin bundle is all set to bring the Butterfly Knife to Valorant. Here is everything you need to know about new Valorant Recon skin bundle.

More about Valorant’s Recon Skin Bundle

The new Valorant Recon weapon skin line is reminiscent of games like PUBG, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow Six, and more. It is a Premium Edition (PE) Tier skin, which means the entire bundle will cost 7,100 Valorant Points (VP), with each weapon costing 1,775 Valorant Points. Players can purchase Valorant Points in exchange for real-life currency to further buy the bundle.

Here are some of the details about the upcoming Recon skin bundle:

Valorant Recon skin bundle Details

The new Recon weapon skin bundle consists of skins for five weapons, including four gun skins and the new Butterfly Knife melee skin. Here is the list of items for the Recon Skin Bundle:

Phantom

Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

Variants and Animation

Players can also experience final-kill animation with the new Recon skin bundle. However, to do that, they will require Radianite Points (RP) to upgrade the weapon skin.

The Recon weapon skin bundle will have the following four levels:

Level 1: Custom model and ADS reticle

Level 2: Random aide attachment to the gun

Level 3: Random bottom attachment to the gun

Level 4: Kill Banner

Price: 7,100VP



Includes 4 Levels and 3 Variants.



Levels 2-3: Add Random Attachments to your gun, but they won't affect gameplay.



Variants are: Red, Blue, Green Camouflage. — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) August 24, 2021

There will also be three different variants for this skin:

Red Camouflage

Blue Camouflage

Green Camouflage

Veteran FPS players who prefer to get a more realistic feel in Valorant can definitely get the new Recon skin bundle once it arrives at the store.

Edited by Srijan Sen