Valorant Crimsonbeast skin collection: VFX, bundle price, variants, and more

In a recent post, Mike, a reputable Valorant leaker, showcased the upcoming Crimsonbeast skin collection. The bundle is an assortment of Premium Edition skins, which comes with four guns and one melee weapon. At first glance, this skinline appears to resemble the Elderflame skin collection.

Valorant has long brought fans unique weapon skins. These skins come with several distinct sound effects and animations. Their latest Chronovoid bundle was a huge hit among the players. It is inspired by magical-tech and futuristic themes that add a different flavor to the mix of existing skins.

Since then, this is the first time the community has received tidings for an upcoming bundle. This article takes a closer look at the Crimsonbeast skin bundle.

Everything players need to know about the upcoming Valorant Crimsonbeast skin collection

The Crimsonbeast collection will include skins for the Marshall, Sheriff, Vandal, Judge and a melee weapon that appears to be a hammer. These skins seem to have lava flowing through them, giving it a fiery appearance.

Visual and sound effects

This Valorant skinline comes with both visual and sound effects. Guns with this skin equipped, light up on fire upon eliminating a foe. It also has flaming hot lava flowing inside the weapon.

At the base of the weapon, there’s a Dragon-like creature with its mouth open to seemingly devour its enemies. It isn't static, however, and keeps making minor vertical movements.

The audio effects of shooting the weapon are fairly similar to the default skin. However, upon killing an enemy, it produces a burning sound. Similarly, upon inspecting the gun, the Dragon-like creature makes subtle screaming noises.

The melee weapon appears to be a big block of iron that's being overheated. It has flames emitting from the body irrespective of its kill status. The hammer produces big marks on the surfaces upon impact.

Price

These skins will belong to the Premium tier. Hence, the guns are expected to cost 1775 VP, while the melee weapon is expected to cost 3550 VP. However, as we saw with the Reaver 2.0 bundle, the melee weapon may also end up getting priced at 4350 VP.

The entire collection is expected to cost around 7100 VP ($82)

Variants

The bundle will not feature any variants. As mentioned in the leak, it won't be coming with different chromas. The collection seems to focus only on one color scheme with a fiery aesthetic.

Release date

As of right now, there is no official word regarding the date of its launch. However, based on previous trends, players are speculating that the bundle will appear in the in-game store after Patch 5.07 goes live and the Chronovoid bundle exits the featured section of the Valorant store.

The forthcoming patch 5.07 certainly looks promising and has the potential to completely change how Valorant is played at the moment, thus disrupting the current meta. Now that fans have news of the upcoming skin collection, the excitement is through the roof.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far