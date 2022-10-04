When will Valorant patch 5.07 release with updates for Reyna, Yoru, Skye, and KAY/O?

Valorant 5.07 patch will go live on October 4. However, depending on the time zone, this date can shift to October 5. The patch is set to introduce several changes to the Agents (Yoru, Skye, Reyna, and KAY/O), the map Fracture, user interface, and numerous other bug fixes and quality of life updates.

Valorant is a free-to-play first-person shooter title launched back in 2020. The game was an instant success and amassed a huge player base. Since then, the game has seen five Episodes, where each episode contains three Acts. Currently, Episode 5, Act II, is live. Patch 5.07 will be the third update this Act will receive.

Valorant 5.07 patch release date and time

The game's servers will be used for maintenance to deploy the new patch. The 5.07 patch will go online with all the previously mentioned changes. Since this update will introduce several changes, the servers are expected to be down for a couple of hours before players can access the game.

Downtime schedules are as follows:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 04/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 04/10/2022at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 04/10/2022 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 04/10/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 04/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 04/10/2022 at 06:00 PDT

What are the Agent changes coming in Patch 5.07?

The upcoming Valorant patch will introduce significant changes to the 'flash' ability of the following Agents - Reyna, Yoru, KAY/O, and Skye. The changes are as follows:

1) Reyna

Reyna's Leer ability is now molded to assist her more in her selfish endeavors. While this allowed her to be self-sufficient, it nerfed Leer's usefulness in assisting her teammates.

LEER (C)

Wind-up of nearsight effect decreased .6s >>> .4s

Range Restriction on Leer removed

Nearsight unequip delay decreased: .7 >>> .5

Duration decreased 2.6s >>> 2.0s

2) Yoru

Valorant developers focused on balancing Yoru's ability to throw flashes during his ultimate while adding minor changes to the flash animation.

BLINDSIDE (Q)

Duration increased 1.5s >>>1.75s

Flash Visual Updates

3P visuals for flashed enemies and allies now render behind the player’s head when the flash starts to fade. This should give a clearer indication if players are full flashed or if the flash has started to fade.

1P visuals when fully flashed now shrink overtime to give a better indication of when the full flash will end and the flash fading out will begin.

Increased the window for awarding assists on flashes, nearsights and concusses from 1 >>> 3 seconds after the debuff starts to fade.

3) KAY/O

This update nerfs KAY/O's right-click when compared to the pop flashes of other Duelists.

FLASH/DRIVE (Q)

Underhand (right-click) flashbang max duration decreased 2s>>>1.25s

Overhand (left-click) flashbang max duration increased 2s>>>2.25s

Unequip Delay out of both flashes increased .6s >>> .85s

4) Skye

Skye's 'flash' ability is being changed in a way that differentiates her flash from all other Duelist Agents. Skye is an Initiator and thus her Guiding Light is being tweaked to match her role in Valorant.

GUIDING LIGHT (E) flashbang scaling paradigm changed

The max flash duration of Skye's Guiding Light now scales from 1s to 2.25s over a .75s charge up after being cast

Guiding Light can no longer be shot and destroyed

New VFX, UI, and sounds added to communicate new gameplay intent

Unequip Delay out of Guiding Light increased .75s >>> .85s

The upcoming changes certainly look promising and have the potential to completely change how Valorant is played at the moment, thus disrupting the entire meta. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the patch to go live.

