5 things to expect in Valorant patch 5.07: Reyna-Yoru buffs, Skye-KAY/O changes, and more

Valorant patch 5.07 is just around the corner and the upcoming update is set to bring in numerous new changes and features. While the previous two patches, 5.05 and 5.06, didn't change the game all that much, the forthcoming 5.07 patch is expected to disrupt the game's meta considerably.

Valorant is a free-to-play shooter game where two teams of five players each face off against each other in Riot's fictional world. Each team consists of five different Agents with unique abilities. Players have to coordinate with their teammates and defeat their enemies to be victorious in this tactical first-person shooter title. This article takes a closer look at some expected changes arriving in patch 5.07.

All expected changes in Valorant patch 5.07

Valorant Patch 5.07 is expected to introduce many changes to certain Agents, one of the game's maps, the UI, and several other bug fixes. Agents are receiving balance updates to better suit their in-game role. The 'Fracture' map is also expected to see some changes in order to balance the map for both the defending and attacking sides.

Here are all the expected changes in the upcoming Valorant patch:

1) Changes to Initiator Agents - Skye and KAY/O

Both Skye and KAY/O are expected to receive significant changes with respect to their flashing abilities. Skye's 'Guiding Light' received the following changes in PBE and will likely arrive with the live update:

Flashbang scaling paradigm changed

The max flash duration of Skye's Guiding Light now scales from 1.25s to 2.25s over a .75s charge up after being cast

Guiding Light can no longer be shot and destroyed

New VFX, UI, and sounds added to communicate new gameplay intent

[Not in PBE] Unequip Delay out of Guiding Light increased .75s >>> .85s

KAY/O's FLASH/DRIVE ability is also expected to receive similar changes. As per the PBE patch notes, the following changes are expected:

Underhand (right-click) flashbang max duration decreased 2s>>>1.25s

Overhand (left-click) flashbang max duration increased 2s>>>2.25s

[Not in PBE] Unequip Delay out of both flashes decreased .6s >>> .85s

2) Changes to Duelist Agents - Reyna and Yoru

Reyna and Yoru also saw major changes in the PBE 5.07. Their flashing abilities have received significant buffs, making them far more viable now in Valorant.

Reyna's Leer ability is to receive the following changes:

Wind-up of nearsight effect increased .6s >>> .4s

Range Restriction on Leer removed

Nearsight unequip delay decreased: .7 >>> .5

Nearsight unequip delay set to “Instant”

Duration decreased 2.6s >>> 2.0s

Similarly, Yoru's Blindside is also expected to see buffs. Based on the patch notes, Yoru's flash duration has increased from 1.5s to 1.75s.

Apart from this, flashes in Valorant have also received visual updates. They are as follows:

3rd person visuals for flashed enemies and allies now render behind the player’s head the moment that the flash starts to fade. This should give a clearer indication if players are full flashed or if the flash has started to fade.

1st person visuals, when fully flashed, now shrink overtime to give a better indication of when the full flash will end and the flash fading out will begin.

Increased the window for awarding assists on flashes, nearsights, and concusses from one >>> three seconds after the debuff starts to fade.

3) Changes to Fracture

The map 'Fracture' will see some changes as well. Although these changes were not mentioned in the PBE patch notes, they are currently being tested in the PBE. The popular Valorant map has received significant changes, which benefits both defenders as well as attackers. One such major tweak has been with regards to A Dish, where, instead of two ways to get to A Drop, players will only have one path. This allows players to watch only one angle when defending, while attackers need not worry about getting 'third-partied' from the sideway flank when engaged in a gunfight.

4) New UI features

The latest user-interface changes now let players mark a particular skin as their 'Favorite'. Alongside this, the 'Random Favorite' feature will also be added, which will automatically equip a random variant of a 'Favorite' skin in every match.

Furthermore, Valorant's updated UI will allow users to filter weapons based on their skin tier (Select, Deluxe, Premium, Ultra and Exclusive), owned status, and favorites.

5) Numerous bug fixes

Apart from major changes to the UI, Agent and Map changes, this patch will also be fixing numerous bugs that were causing issues for players in Valorant. These fixes include:

Fixed issue where KAY/O’s NULL/CMD disabled Killjoy’s Turret if the turret is hit by a pulse, but Killjoy is not.

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Turret fires straight ahead after firing at an enemy and then losing sight of them.

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Turret would fire with no target when coming online if it was disabled while firing at a target.

Fixed a bug where Phoenix would not automatically re-equip a weapon at the end of Run It Back.

Fixed Breach’s Rolling Thunder showing dead enemies hit in the combat report.

Fixed issue where, if a player was deafened by multiple sources when the first deafen ended, it removed the deafening effect completely.

Reduced the size of the hologram on the body marker that shows up when dead bodies are turned off.

It is worth noting here that changes made in the PBE may not always arrive in the final update. The expected changes certainly look promising and could potentially affect the game's current meta.

Patch 5.07 will officially be arriving on October 4, but the date may be October 5 in certain timezones.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far