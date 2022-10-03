When is Valorant patch 5.07 dropping this week for Mumbai (India) server?

Valorant patch 5.07 is almost here and this update is expected to bring numerous exciting changes to the game's Agents, maps, and even the UI. Although the last two patches didn't change much in the game, the upcoming one is expected to disrupt the current meta.

Valorant is a free-to-play first-person tactical shooter launched back in 2020. Since then, the game has grown in popularity and amassed a large fanbase. It involves two teams of five players each, who play as 'Agents' that have unique abilities. So far, the title has gone through 5 Episodes and 2 Acts, with each Episode containing 3 Acts.

Everything players need to know about Valorant patch 5.07

PBE 5.07 was deployed in two phases. The first phase began on September 23 and ran until September 25, which introduced some major changes to Agents such as Reyna, Yoru, KAY/O, and Skye, besides several other game fixes.

However, a second phase had to be conducted due to technical issues in the first testing phase. It is currently live and will end on October 3 at 11:00 am PDT.

Valorant patch 5.07 release date and time for Mumbai (India) server

Patch 5.07 will go live for the Asia-Pacific region on October 5. Valorant's servers will be taken down for maintenance, following which the update will be pushed through their servers and players will be allowed to download it. Given the update's file size, it may take a couple of hours of maintenance for the update to be deployed.

Indian servers (Mumbai) are expected to go offline on October 5 at 2:30 am IST.

Considering this timeline, players can expect the servers to go live with the 5.07 patch a few hours after the mentioned time slot.

Expected changes in Valorant patch 5.07

The upcoming update is suggested to introduce various changes as observed in the PBE 5.07. However, it should be noted here that the changes in the PBE may not always arrive in the game. Having said that, here are some of the most exciting changes that are expected to arrive with the forthcoming patch:

1) Agents

Patch 5.07 is likely to introduce several changes tested in the PBE. Once these changes are imported into the live game, players can expect to see the following Agent changes:

Reyna's Leer (C)

Wind-up of nearsight effect increased .6s >>> .4s

Range Restriction on Leer removed

Nearsight unequip delay decreased: .7 >>> .5

Nearsight unequip delay set to “Instant”

Duration decreased 2.6s >>> 2.0s

Yoru's Blindside (Q)

Duration increased 1.5s >>>1.75s

Skye's Guiding Light (E)

Flashbang scaling paradigm changed

The max flash duration of Skye's Guiding Light now scales from 1.25s to 2.25s over a .75s charge up after being cast

Guiding Light can no longer be shot and destroyed

New VFX, UI, and sounds added to communicate new gameplay intent

[Not in PBE] Unequip Delay out of Guiding Light increased .75s >>> .85s

KAY/O's FLASH/DRIVE (Q)

Underhand (right-click) flashbang max duration decreased 2s>>>1.25s

Overhand (left-click) flashbang max duration increased 2s>>>2.25s

[Not in PBE] Unequip Delay out of both flashes decreased .6s >>> .85s

2) UI changes

The game's user-interface is also likely to receive some changes. Players will finally be able to mark a skin as their 'Favorite'. On top of this, the 'Random Favorite' feature will be introduced, automatically equipping a random variant of a favorite skin in every match.

The updated UI will also enable players to filter weapons, based on their skin tier (Select, Deluxe, Premium, Ultra and Exclusive), owned status, and favorites.

3) Fracture changes

Fracture is expected to receive major changes with the upcoming update. The entire map has received an overhaul, balancing it for both attackers and defenders. Interestingly, these changes weren't mentioned in the 5.07 PBE notes.

Considering the above information, players are eagerly waiting for the patch to arrive. The expected changes certainly look promising and have the potential to completely change how Valorant is played at the moment.

