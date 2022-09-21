Global Esports secures Valorant franchise slot for VCT Pacific League

Global Esports became one of the 30 teams in the world who reserved their slot for the VCT 2023: Pacific League. In a recent post by @ValorantEsports on Twitter, Riot Games confirmed 30 teams worldwide who will compete in Valorant Champions Tour 2023.

Three international leagues were announced, with 10 partnered teams belonging to each league. Valorant has officially built partnerships with the top 30 best teams Valorant's competitive scene has to offer, among them is India's own Global Esports.

Global Esports is an Indian esports organization founded in 2017. Despite being active competitors in a vast array of games, they made their debut in Valorant back in 2020. Since then, GE has quickly risen to the top of the Indian competitive scene and has performed firecly in many international tournaments.

Global Esports is the only Indian team to secure slot in VCT 2033: Pacific League

As per the recent announcement, Global Esport is the sole Indian team who has successfully partnered with Valorant for the Pacific League.

Global Esports have been at the top of the Indian Valorant competitive scene for a while now. After making its name across the international stage, the team is the youngest inductee in this group of the 30 best teams in the world.

Other teams from VCT 2023: Pacific League includes:

ZETA Division

Detonation Gaming

Gen.G

T1

DRX

Team Secret

Paper Rex

Rex Regum Qeon

Talon Esports

Who are Global Esports?

Global Esports is an Indian Valorant team who has been making big names around the subcontinent since 2020. Global Esports currently hosts some of the best players from India. Their current team roster includes:

Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani (Team Captain)

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury

Pranav "Kohliii" Kohli

Their recent performances have, however, been underwhelming. In their last match on the international stage, they secured the 13th position after losing to Rex Regum Qeon in VCT 2022: APAC Stage 2 Challengers. Since then, they have been making some necessary changes to their team's roster and management.

What was procedure for selecting Valorant partner teams?

As per Valorant's recent post, after reviewing a lot of teams indepth, three things separated the selected teams from the rest. They are:

Organizations that share the same values as of always putting fans first, celebrating the game's diverse community and supporting professional players. Organizations that have created strong connections with their fans by delivering them content and have a strong brand image. Organizations that are built for the long term and focus on sustainibility.

Global Esports has a long way to go, but being selected as the only Indian for VCT 2023: Pacific League is just the beginning of a new journey for the team.

