Valorant Champions 2022: Best player from every APAC team

Valorant's APAC region has been underestimated for a long time. It boasts one of the largest and most popular fan bases and produces teams and talent of the same level as the rest of the world\.

Teams like Team Secret, Paper Rex, and XERXIA (previously X10 Crit) have all had great showings at international Valorant tournaments.

VALORANT Champions Tour SEA @valesports_sea_

@boomesportsid!



Here is the completed bracket of the APAC LCQ: What a way to end the #VCTAPCLCQ ! Thank you for a historic run for all teams and a big congratulations toHere is the completed bracket of the APAC LCQ: What a way to end the #VCTAPCLCQ! Thank you for a historic run for all teams and a big congratulations to @boomesportsid!Here is the completed bracket of the APAC LCQ: https://t.co/3hpSWFhjjM

It's APAC's time to shine at 2022 Valorant Champions

However, they continue to be doubted and are not given the respect they deserve. Heading into Champions 2022, Paper Rex has solidified their status as a top-tier team.

APAC's chance to prove it is not a one-team region is at its highest. With a new representative in BOOM Esports and the veteran status of XERXIA, the region could finally have the tournament of its lifetime.

Here are the key players for these three APAC teams attending the event. The teams are:

1) BOOM Esports (Indonesia) - Famouz

Famouz is a player to watch out for during the Champions 2022 (Image via Persija Esports)

Fans who haven't closely watched the APAC Valorant scene won't be familiar with the story of BOOM Esports. Since its inception in the APAC region, the side has consistently been one of the best teams in Indonesia, with their toughest competition often coming from Alter Ego and, more recently, ONIC G.

BOOM always faltered when it came to the APAC Challengers tournament. Often finishing outside the top three and failing to make an international event multiple times was a recurring trend for the side after dominating their region. Fans started to wonder if they would ever make it.

The script was finally broken during the 2022 APAC Last Chance Qualifier after BOOM managed to secure a spot at an international event. They became the first ever Indonesian team at a Valorant LAN event.

The main reason can be pinpointed as a single change in the roster: replacing Rafi "Frostmind" Diandra with Persija Esports' Fikri "Famouz" Zaki.

Famouz was loaned out of Persija by BOOM before they headed into the LCQ. He proved the missing puzzle piece as the side made that final push to glory.

Famouz was a force to be reckoned with during the LCQ and had the 5th highest ACS at the event. His flexible Agent pool, consisting of Raze, Sova, KAY/O, and Chamber, proved essential to the Indonesian side.

BOOM Esports are coming to the Valorant Champions as one of the biggest underdogs. Facing Optic Gaming in their opening game is no small task, but with Famouz on their side, they might just make the impossible happen.

2) Paper Rex (Malaysia/Singapore) - Jinggg

Jinggg is one of the best Duelists in the world heading into the Champions (Image via Sportskeeda)

Paper Rex has proven to the world that they are a force of nature in 2022. After surprising many fans at the Berlin Masters, the side went back to the drawing board and honed their craft for the 2022 Valorant season.

With the addition of Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie for the new season, Paper Rex dominated the APAC region during both Challenger tournaments.

The team had a decent showing at the Reykjavik Masters, finishing 4th. Their breakthrough moment came during the Copenhagen Masters.

The superstar duo of Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto and Jinggg stole the show as Paper Rex narrowly missed out on a trophy in a grueling 2-3 loss to FunPlus Phoenix.

PRX Jinggg @Jingggxd ACE TO CLOSE OUT GAME AGAINST PERSIJA ACE TO CLOSE OUT GAME AGAINST PERSIJA 👺👺👺🐵 https://t.co/PD376sqByR

Jinggg had the highest ACS in the tournament and was a fragging machine. Paper Rex is coming into the Champions 2022 as one of the heavy favorites, and fans can bet on him stepping up to the occasion again.

3) XERXIA (Thailand) - Sscary

Sscary has been a world class Controller for a long time (Image via Liquipedia)

By qualifying for the Champions 2022, XERXIA has made it to every international tournament in the 2022 Valorant season. However, they exited the group stages in both previous events.

Expectations are much lower heading into the Champions, but everyone expects Nutchaphon "Sscary" Matarat to put on a clinic in Istanbul.

He has consistently been one of the best Controllers in Valorant and is widely regarded as the best Controller from APAC. One key aspect of his gameplay that makes him stand out from his counterparts is his ability to regularly put up high kill counts on the scoreboard and an uncanny ability to clutch.

XERXIA is hungry to prove itself after disappointing showings at Reykjavik and Copenhagen. Sscary, along with young prodigy Thanachart "Surf" Rungapajaratkul, will look to cause damage at the event as XERXIA will look to replicate their fantastic run from Champions 2021.

APAC's path to cementing its spot as a top region starts on August 31 as Copenhagen finalists Paper Rex face the tournament's dark horse, China's EDward Gaming.

BOOM will look to shock the world versus Optic Gaming on September 1, while XERXIA kicks off its campaign at the Champions 2022 against XSET.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer