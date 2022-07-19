How to get PRX Jinggg's crosshair code in Valorant

Wang Jing Jie, popularly known as Jinggg, is a professional Valorant player on the Paper Rex roster. He's one of the best players the game has seen, and it's only natural that his fans from around the world would like to know what his crosshair settings look like and even use them in matches.

Hailing from Singapore, Jinggg quickly made a name for himself in the Valorant circuit. Although he's quite deadly with every agent the game has to offer, Jinggg is exceptionally skilled in playing with agents like Raze or Reyna.

Just like every other shooter, crosshairs are important. These can also be dubbed as aiming reticles. Crosshairs are used to aim at those still wondering why this is important. If no crosshairs are on the screen, aiming with a weapon while hip firing or aiming down the sights becomes tough.

Every agent in the game has a unique set of abilities that they can use in matches. These abilities can yield interesting results in the right hands, from flashbangs to concussions. However, before working with these abilities, players must get the hang of the game's crosshairs.

PRX Jinggg's crosshair profile setup in Valorant

To make things simple for everyone, here's Jinggg's crosshair code in Valorant: 0;P;c;5;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0. Fans can copy and import this code into the game to use it in their matches.

For fans who would like to tweak the settings on their own, here's a quick rundown of all the parameters they would need to tweak to get their hands on Jinggg's crosshair profile in the game.

Color: Cyan

Cyan Outlines: On

On Outline Opacity: 1

1 Outline Thickness: 1

1 Center Dot: Off

Off Show Inner Lines: On

On Inner Line Opacity: 1

1 Inner Line Length: 2

2 Inner Line Thickness: 1

1 Inner Line Offset: 2

2 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Off Show Outer Lines: Off

Off Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Fans can use these settings while building their crosshair profile in Valorant to match Jingg's crosshair. Once done, they can either leave it like that or tweak it further to something they're comfortable with. But how does one import a crosshair code in Valorant?

Importing a new crosshair code

Importing a new crosshair code isn't as difficult as it sounds. Players will first have to highlight the code and then copy it either by right-clicking on it and selecting the copy option or by highlighting the code and pressing "Ctrl"+"c" on their keyboards. This should copy the code onto their clipboard.

Once done, players will have to make their way into Valorant and the settings menu. This can be done by clicking on the cog-wheel on the top right corner of their screen. Once they've made it to the settings, they must select the "Crosshair" tab. Under that tab, they should see a screen like the one in the image below.

Players need to click on the highlighted button to import a crosshair code (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

Players must click the highlighted button and paste the code in the following open dialog box. After that, they need to hit the save button, and the crosshair profile should be loaded. It's a simple way for everyone to get the crosshair they desire without much effort.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far